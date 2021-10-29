T20 World Cup 2021: "The medical team is assessing him" - Nicolas Pooran provides an update on Kieron Pollard's injury

West Indies were on the field without their skipper Kieron Pollard in the second innings of their Super 12's clash against Bangladesh on Friday. Fortunately, stand-in captain Nicolas Pooran confirmed during a post-match interview that the veteran all-rounder seemed fine.

Pooran also mentioned that the medical staff was still working with Pollard. However, he was optimistic about the seasoned campaigner's fitness. He also praised the 34-year-old for walking in to bat again despite his injury. Here's what he said:

"He looks fine, the medical team is assessing him. Even with that injury, walking back to bat and hitting that vital six. We can see why he has been a wonderful leader. We as young players look up to that. We would like to someone like that in the future."

Kieron Pollard retired hurt during the 13th over of the West Indies innings. While he did not seem to be in any sort of discomfort while batting, he chose to walk-off after taking a single on the third ball. Pollard did, however, come to bat again after Dwyane Bravo's dismissal.

Pollard slammed a stunning six on the final ball of the innings to take the team's total to 142. It remains to be seen if he will be deemed fit before the side's next fixture. The defending champions will next be seen in action on Thursday, November 4 when they lock horns with Sri Lanka.

"I felt like I had to raise my hand up and perform for the team after Pollard left" - Nicolas Pooran

The West Indies top-order failed to make an impact yet again as they struggled to score runs at a frantic pace on the sluggish Sharjah surface. Pooran, with his late blitz, helped them reach a decent target in the crucial encounter.

The dynamic left-hander contributed with 40 vital runs from just 20 deliveries and enthralled the viewers with his stunning batsmanship.

Notably, Pooran came to bat at No. 7 in the game and he confirmed that it was a tactical move, considering the team's batting woes in the ICC tournament.

"Definitely a tactical move batting down (on being demoted down the order). Our batting hasn’t clicked so far and we have been chopping and changing. I felt like I had to raise my hand up and perform for the team after Polly left. I have been working very hard. I have been a doing a lot of right things. I hadn’t been doing justice to myself," he added

West Indies finally got off the mark on the points table with their thrilling 3-run win over Bangladesh. The match had a nail-bitting finish with the chasing side requiring 13 runs from the ultimate over. Andre Russell held on to his nerves and bowled a tidy over to stop Bangladesh from crossing the line.

