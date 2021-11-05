T20 World Cup 2021: “Virat Kohli is Burj Khalifa, the tallest building” - Varun Chakravarthy compares his teammates to landmarks in the UAE

Team India leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy has compared captain Virat Kohli to Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. According to Chakravarthy, Kohli is the tallest building in the Indian team.

The 30-year-old made the comment during an interaction shared on ICC’s official Twitter handle. In the interesting video clip, Chakravarthy was asked to compare his teammates to landmarks in the UAE.

He termed Virat Kohli as the “Burj Khalifa” of the Indian team, stating he is the tallest and biggest building. Chakravarthy compared Burj Al Arab, Dubai's iconic hotel, to Team India mentor MS Dhoni. The leg-spinner explained:

“I would compare it to MS Dhoni. It’s a cool building in the sea.”

He also compared the Atlantis hotel to Hardik Pandya, drawing comparisons on the bling factor. Chakravarthy said:

“It is very blingy. I will compare it to Hardik because he wears a lot of bling stuff. I have been with him for one tour and he likes to dress up nicely.”

Chakravarthy played the first two matches of the T20 World Cup 2021 for India. He went wicketless in both games despite completing his quota of four overs. The leggie returned with figures of 0 for 33 against Pakistan and 0 for 23 against New Zealand.

Varun Chakravarthy took part in fitness drills ahead of Scotland match

Chakravarthy, who missed the Afghanistan match due to a niggle, was seen sweating it out ahead of India’s match against Scotland in Dubai on Friday. He underwent fitness drills on Thursday with the aim of getting into shape ahead of the Scotland fixture.

After Virat Kohli announced at the toss ahead of the match against Afghanistan that Chakravarthy was suffering from a niggle, a BCCI statement later informed that he had a “left calf issue.”

Chakravarthy underwent a fitness session with the physio and conditioning coach and event bowled ahead of the Scotland game.

The leggie was replaced by veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the match against Afghanistan. The 35-year-old impressed with figures of 2 for 14 as India registered a much-needed 66-run victory to keep their slim semi-final hopes alive.

