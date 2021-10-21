T20 World Cup 2021: [Watch] Charles Amini takes a blinder in the deep to dismiss Shakib Al Hasan

T20 World Cup debutants Papua New Guinea may not have won a single match in the tournament so far, but they have definitely entertained fans with the brand of cricket they have played in Oman.

In the ongoing battle between Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh, PNG fielder Charles Amini took an incredible catch in the deep to dismiss Bangladesh's veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Shakib looked in good touch against Papua New Guinea as he scored 46 runs off 36 deliveries that included three maximums. He tried to hit one more on the 37th ball of his innings. However, Charles Amini took a brilliant catch at long-on to send the veteran player back to the dressing room.

PNG captain Assad Vala bowled a fuller delivery outside off. Shakib tried to hit it over the long-on boundary but did not get the distance. Eventually, it resulted in his wicket.

You can watch the video of that dismissal right here:

Charles Amini's catch has got a lot of attention on social media. So far, the video has received over 75,000 views and 11,000 likes on ICC's official Instagram account.

Can Papua New Guinea record their first win in ICC T20 World Cup 2021?

Papua New Guinea's catches have been excellent in their T20 World Cup 2021 match against Bangladesh. However, the PNG bowlers have conceded 181 runs to the Asia Cup 2016 runners-up in the first innings.

Looking at Papua New Guinea's batting performance in the first two T20 World Cup matches, it seems unlikely that they will be able to chase the 182-run target. That said, fans should not rule out the Assad Vala-led outfit just yet.

Their chances of qualifying for the Super 12 stage are low, but they would definitely want to end their T20 World Cup campaign on a high.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee