T20 World Cup 2021: [Watch] Matthew Hayden, Vernon Philander address Pakistan team after win over New Zealand

Pakistan on Tuesday beat New Zealand by five wickets to maintain their perfect start in the 2021 T20 World Cup. They have beaten India and New Zealand in their first two matches of the Super 12 stage. These were the two toughest opponents on paper in their group and now they look set to reach the semi-finals.

Batting consultant Matthew Hayden and bowling consultant Vernon Philander, along with fielding coach Abdul Majeed, addressed the team after their emphatic win over the Kiwis.

Batting consultant Matthew Hayden, fielding coach Abdul Majeed and bowling consultant Vernon Philander speak to the players after Pakistan's emphatic five-wicket win over New Zealand in the #T20WorldCup match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

One common point all three made was about Pakistan's fielding, which has been top notch in both games so far. Hayden picked Fakhar Zaman for special praise as he saved some crucial runs for the team.

Majeed praised the energy they showed and remarked upon their improvement on the field that they have shown during the World Cup.

Philander urged the players to keep believing in themselves and to keep working harder.

Haris Rauf stars in Pakistan's win over New Zealand

Pakistan have a history of producing world class pacers, and this squad has shown that the trend is indeed continuing.

While it was Shaheen Shah Afridi who rocked India with the new ball, Haris Rauf was the wrecker-in-chief against New Zealand. He claimed four scalps in his player of the match performance.

Rauf got Pakistan their first breakthrough in the form of the dangerous Martin Guptill before picking three at the death to help restrict New Zealand to 134/8.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan had stolen the show with their bats against India. But it was a team effort in Sharjah as they held their nerves despite losing wickets in quick succession to see out the chase on a difficult pitch.

After Babar fell in the powerplay, Rizwan anchored with his 34-ball 33, even as Fakhar Zaman struggled with a 17-ball 11.

Mohammad Hafeez got off to a good start, hitting his first delivery for a six, but was dismissed after Devon Conway took an absolute blinder in the deep.

However, veteran batter Shoaib Malik steadied the ship for Pakistan. Despite Rizwan and Imad Wasim falling in a short space, he helped guide them home with a 20-ball 26.

Of course, he had stellar support from the other end in the form of Asif Ali. Ali smashed 27 off just 12 balls to play a brilliant finishing knock, despite a concussion scare.

Pakistan are now on top of the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 table and have Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia to face in their remaining matches.

