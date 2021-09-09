T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies squad announced; Ravi Rampaul makes comeback after six-year hiatus, Holder in reserves

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has named a strong 15-man West Indies squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

36-year old pacer Ravi Rampaul earned a place in the side after six years due to his stellar performances in the CPL in 2021. He is currently the leading wicket-taker in the tournament this year.

Veterans Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo also made the side due to their reputation and vast experience in the T20 format. However, off-spinner Sunil Narine has been excluded.

Kieron Pollard will lead the side in the World Cup, while Nicholas Pooran will be his deputy. Andre Russell and Lendl Simmons also earned places in the side.

West Indies T20 World Cup squad

Kieron Pollard (C), Nicholas Pooran (VC), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Standby players: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, and Akeal Hosein

Former Windies skipper Jason Holder could not find a spot in the main squad. He will travel with the side as a reserve alongside Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell and Akeal Hosein.

Ravi Rampaul will boost the team's wicket-taking options: West Indies chief selector Roger Harper

CWI lead selector Roger Harper emphasized that Ravi Rampaul has been included in the side due to his wicket-taking abilities during various phases of the game.

He also referenced Rampaul's recent record in the T20 format to back the selectors' verdict.

"Ravi Rampaul is a highly experienced bowler who performed well in the last CG Insurance Super50 Cup and the current Hero CPL to date. He will boost the team's wicket-taking options in the power-play and the middle phase and will provide another option for the death overs."

West Indies will compete in Group 1 along with England, Australia, South Africa and two qualifying teams.

The defending champions will be favorites in this group to advance to the knock-out stages as they have a very strong line-up studded with T20 stalwarts.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar