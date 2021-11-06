T20 World Cup 2021: "What you have done for us is phenomenal" - Kieron Pollard bids farewell to Dwayne Bravo

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard has delivered a passionate speech for legendary all-rounder Dwayne Bravo ahead of his final game in West Indies colours.

Bravo, who has represented his country for 18 years, announced that he will retire from international cricket after their game against Australia. Pollard thanked Dwayne Bravo for his service to West Indies cricket.

Speaking in a video released by Windies Cricket, Kieron Pollard said:

"Self-proclaimed Sir Champion Bravo, what you have done for us in West Indies cricket is phenomenal. We as cricketers me being younger to you and a whole lot of all-rounders started a trend in West Indies cricket some 17-18 years ago when you made your debut. You have always been a joy and enjoyable character and more importantly, you have been a good friend."

Speaking on an ICC show at the end of their game against Sri Lanka, 38-year-old Dwayne Bravo revealed that he will retire from international cricket after the ICC T20 World Cup. He said:

"I think the time has come. I've had a very good career. To represent the West Indies for 18 years, I had some ups and downs. But as I look back at it, I'm very grateful to represent the region and the Caribbean people for so long."

Dwayne Bravo was part of two T20 World Cup campaigns in 2012 and 2016. So far he has played a total of 90 T20Is for West Indies, scoring 1245 runs and picking up 78 wickets.

"End of an era for the champion" - Kieron Pollard on Dwayne Bravo

Pollard added that an era will come to an end in West Indies cricket with Dwayne Bravo's retirement. Kieron Pollard stated:

"Your service to West Indies cricket has been immense and we appreciate each and every time you have stepped on the field and represented our people, yourself and us. We have learnt a lot and we continue to learn. This is just another opportunity to enter another chapter of your life. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

Kieron Pollard continued:

"I am sure you are happy, you are very content and I hope that you enjoy the last day in West Indies colours. As you bid farewell, it's an end of an era for the champion. Go well and I will see you on the circuit. Stay well my brother, enjoy your retirement."

Kieron Pollard's West Indies will play their final T20 World Cup fixture against Australia in Abu Dhabi.

