T20 World Cup 2021: “When he is in form and has confidence, he can play like that”- Shadab Khan on Asif Ali’s fireworks

Pakistan’s vice-captain Shadab Khan has stated that he is least surprised with Asif Ali’s success as a late-order hitter in the T20 World Cup 2021. According to the leg-spinner, he has seen Asif achieve similar feats in domestic and franchise cricket, so he was always aware of the batter’s striking potential.

Asif Ali smashed an unbeaten 27 off 12 balls against New Zealand and followed it up with 25* off 7 against Afghanistan, which included four sixes in an over. In both matches, the 30-year-old lifted Pakistan to victory from tense circumstances.

Shadab, who was at the non-striker’s end when Asif Ali clobbered Afghanistan pacer Karim Janat for four sixes, said he was a bit angry at his partner when he refused a single during the closing stages of the match. However, speaking to t20worldcup.com, the leggie admitted:

“I knew he has more power than me. He’s done it so many times in domestic cricket also. I have seen him play for Islamabad United. When he is in good form and has the confidence, he can play like that. He is a great player and now, thank God, he is performing at the international level as well. He has done so much hard work, and now it’s paying off.”

Asif Ali, who plays under Shadab for the PSL franchise Islamabad United, has 3856 T20 runs to his credit from 214 matches at a strike rate of 148.70.

“My dream is to win the World Cup and give more joy to our fans back home” - Asif Ali

30-year-old Asif Ali has not been a constant fixture in the Pakistan team and nothing extraordinary was expected of him when he was chosen in the T20 World Cup 2021 squad.

Asked how he prepared for the tournament, the big-hitting batter explained:

“I never stopped working hard. I played domestic tournaments and many leagues. There is nothing extra special about me or my talent.”

On the four sixes he hit against Afghanistan, he asserted that he had the confidence to pull it off. Asif Ali said:

“I had planned with Shoaib (Malik) that we would attack in the next over. I felt I could finish the game and I did the same. There was a single on offer but I refused it.”

Asif Ali signed off saying that he wants Pakistan to win the World Cup to give the fans some joy. He concluded:

“The performances have been very good because we have been playing as a unit. My dream is to win the World Cup and give more joy to our fans back home.”

Having already qualified for the semi-finals, Pakistan will take on Scotland in their last Super 12 encounter in Sharjah on Sunday.

