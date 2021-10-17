T20 World Cup 2021: Where is Papua New Guinea located?

The T20 World Cup 2021 got underway on Sunday with a Group B match in Round 1 between Oman and Papua New Guinea at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1).

Oman won the toss and bowled first in the match. Papua New Guinea are making their debut in this year’s T20 World Cup.

Papua New Guinea is a country in Oceania. It comprises the eastern half of the island of New Guinea and its offshore islands in Melanesia.

Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea, is located along its southeastern coast. It is the world's third-largest island country with an area of 462,840 square kilometre.

Papua New Guinea in cricket

Papua New Guinea has been an Associate Member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) since 1973.

Previously, they had One-Day International (ODI) status but lost both ODI and T20I status in March 2018 after they went down in a playoff match against Nepal during the 2018 Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

However, the ICC's decision to grant full T20I status to all its members brought Papua New Guinea back into the T20I fold.

Papua New Guinea holds the record for the highest score in a One-Day game. They amassed 572/7 against New Caledonia in 2007.

Where is T20 World Cup 2021 going to be held?

The ICC event is being co-hosted by Oman and the UAE, which recently conducted the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The T20 World Cup 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held in India. However, the tournament had to be shifted owing to COVID-19 concerns.

The first half of IPL 2021 was suspended in the country owing to the same reason. The BCCI, though, has retained the hosting rights for the event.

While the Al Amerat Cricket Ground will be hosting the T20 World Cup 2021 matches in Oman, the games in the UAE will be played at three different venues - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Sharjah Cricket Stadium and Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

These are the same venues that hosted the second half of IPL 2021. The final of the T20 World Cup 2021 will be played in Dubai on November 14.

