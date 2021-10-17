T20 World Cup 2021: Zeeshan Maqsood age, hometown & T20 stats

Oman skipper Zeeshan Maqsood starred with the ball in his team's opening game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The slow left-arm bowler finished his four-overs spell with figures of 4/20 against PNG.

The skipper led his side with the ball, having dismissed Sese Bau, Norman Vanua, Damien Ravu and Kiplin Doriga. He conceded 11 runs off his first over, but bounced back and removed three batters for just one run off his next over. Zeeshan delivered an economical spell and was the highest wicket-taker in the game against PNG.

PNG posted a target of 130 for the co-hosts, who chased it down with 10 wickets in hand as openers Aqib Ilyas (50 off 43) and Jatinder Singh (73 off 42) stitched an excellent partnership to get their side past the victory line. However, Zeeshan Maqsood was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliant spell.

Zeeshan Maqsood Age

Zeeshan Maqsood was born on October 24, 1987, and is 33 years and 358 days old (as of October 17, 2021). He'll celebrate his 34th birthday with the national team during the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup.

Zeeshan Maqsood Hometown

Zeeshan Maqsood was born in Chichawatni in Punjab, Pakistan. But he later moved to Oman and currently represents the Oman National Cricket Team.

Zeeshan Maqsood T20 stats

The 33-year-old all-rounder made his T20 debut against Kenya on July 11, 2015, during an ICC World Twenty20 Qualifier match at the Myreside Stadium in Edinburgh.

On his debut, he picked up a couple of wickets for 29 runs off four overs. He dismissed Kenyan top-order batter Nehemiah Odhiambo and opening batter Narendra Kalyan. With the bat, Maqsood scored 13 runs off 12 balls at a strike rate of 108.33.

Zeeshan has played 43 T20 matches since his debut in July 2015. He has scored 842 runs in 37 innings, with a top score of 86*. With the ball, Zeeshan has 32 scalps to his name, including three 4-wicket hauls.

