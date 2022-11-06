T20 World Cup 2022: Afridi four-fer, Haris cameo lift Pakistan into semis as Bangladesh get knocked out

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday, November 6, to confirm their berth in the semi-finals.

At the start of the day, Pakistan only had faint hopes of qualification. However, South Africa’s unexpected loss to the Netherlands gave them a lifeline. They hung on to it and sealed a top-two finish.

After Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat, left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi claimed career-best T20I figures of 4/22 to restrict the opposition to 127/8. Pakistan displayed some nerves in the chase, faltering from 57/0 to 92/3.

The exuberance of Mohammad Haris (31 off 18), who only came in because Fakhar Zaman was ruled out, took Pakistan to the cusp of victory. The 21-year-old slammed two sixes and a four under pressure to kill Bangladesh’s hopes of a revival.

Chasing 128 to confirm a place in the semi-final, Pakistan enjoyed some early luck as Mohammad Rizwan nicked Taskin Ahmed in the first over, only for the Bangladesh keeper to put down a regulation chance. Rizwan rubbed salt into the wounds by dispatching the next ball for six over fine leg.

The Pakistan keeper-batter then took consecutive fours off Shakib Al Hasan in the fourth over by bringing out the sweep. Babar Azam looked to play himself in as Pakistan eased their way to 35/0 at the end of the powerplay. The openers, however, failed to accelerate as the chasing side reached 56/0 at the halfway stage.

Pakistan lost Babar (25 off 33) as he top-edged a sweep off Nasum Ahmed and was easily caught at short third man. Bangladesh put Pakistan under further pressure when Rizwan (32 off 32) slashed a length delivery from Ebadot Hossain to point.

Had better sense prevailed, Bangladesh could have had Mohammad Nawaz as well after he was involved in a mix-up with Haris. Nawaz was halfway down the crease and the fielder at short third had enough time to aim and throw down the stumps. Instead, he missed and conceded four overthrows as there was no one backing up.

Nawaz and Haris added a crucial 31 runs for the third wicket before the former was run-out for four, caught short at the non-striker’s end by a direct hit from Litton Das. With the game getting tight, Taskin bowled a no-ball in the 16th over. Haris flicked the free-hit delivery for a maximum over deep square leg to ease the pressure on the chasing side. Sixteen runs came off the Taskin over, leaving Pakistan only 18 to get off the last four overs.

Haris fell with Pakistan needing seven to win. Iftikhar Ahmed (one) followed him to the dugout. However, Shan Masood (24* off 14) saw Pakistan through to the semis, something they might not have been too hopeful of at the start of the day. But like with Pakistan, anything is possible with South Africa as well!

Shaheen shines as Pakistan restrict Bangladesh to 127/8

Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Afridi registered career-best T20I figures of 4/22 to play a key role in restricting Bangladesh to 127/8. Bangladesh opener Najmul Hossain Shanto contributed an impressive 54 off 48. However, with no other significant contribution in the innings, the batting side finished with a disappointing total.

After Bangladesh won the toss and batted first, Das made an early statement of intent, pulling Afridi for six in the third over. However, the bowler had his revenge a couple of balls later as Das (10) guided a delivery outside off that was angling away to a shortish backward point.

Shanto received life in the fourth over as Shadab Khan couldn’t hold on to a catch at cover off Mohammad Wasim. The Bangladesh opener made Pakistan pay by smacking the pacer for a four and a six. Shadab more than made up for his drop, claiming two wickets off consecutive deliveries in the 11th over.

Soumya Sarkar (20) mistimed a reverse sweep to point. Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan (0) was adjudged lbw in rather controversial circumstances. He was hit in the foot as he charged down the track. Replays showed the ball was hitting the stumps. However, the ball was close to the bat, which also seemed to be hitting the ground. However, the third umpire concluded that there was no bat involved.

Shanto went on to bring up his fifty in the 13th over, but could not carry on for much longer. He ran down the track to Iftikhar, who bowled one slower and castled the left-handed batter, who missed his lofted hit on the off side. Afridi then returned to dismantle Bangladesh’s middle and lower order.

The left-arm seamer had two in the 17th over. Mosaddek Hossain (five) was cleaned up by a yorker-length delivery, while Nurul Hasan (0) skied one to deep point. In Afridi’s next over, Taskin (one) lofted a full delivery to mid-off. A cameo from Afif Hossain (24* off 20) ensured that Bangladesh at least crossed the 120-run mark.

Bangladesh’s bowlers fought hard, but could not prevent Pakistan from booking their place in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals.

