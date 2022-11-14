T20 World Cup 2022: Anil Kumble calls for separate Indian squads for Test and limited-overs cricket

In the aftermath of India's disappointing exit from the T20 World Cup 2022, former India skipper and coach Anil Kumble has insisted on having different squads in limited-overs and red-ball cricket.

England's emphatic success in the shorter formats has ignited debate for different teams and coaches in white and red-ball cricket.

Speaking in an interview with ESPNCricinfo, Anil Kumble stated:

"Definitely, you need separate teams. You need, certainly, T20 specialists. I think what this English team has shown and even the last (T20) World Cup champions Australia have shown is that you need to invest in a lot of allrounders. Look at the batting order."

Anil Kumble further added:

"Today Liam Livingstone is batting at No. 7. No other team has a No. 7 of the quality of Livingstone. (Marcus) Stoinis walks in at No. 6 (for Australia). That's the kind of team you have to build. That's something that you need to invest in.

"I'm not really sure whether you need a different captain or a different coach. It all depends on what team you are going to pick and then choose how you want to build the support and the leadership around it."

Tom Moody resonates with Anil Kumble for international teams to field separate squads

England's success at T20 World Cup 2022 has been credited for having unique teams for different formats

Former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody suggested splitting the team management should be a priority for international teams. The Three Lions already have Brendon McCullum as their Test coach while Matthew Mott as their white-ball coach.

Echoing on the same lines, Moody said:

"I think there is no doubt that moving forward, whether it be player or support management, there needs to be a serious look into that separation. It seems England have quite a considerable difference between their red-ball squad and their white-ball squad. They've created a depth of quality,"

"With regards to England being the best white-ball team (of all time), I don't think they're there yet. If they had won in the UAE at the last T20 World Cup, you could base an argument, but they weren't there in that one. So they've missed a World Cup there. They've missed that sort of dominance of a cycle."

