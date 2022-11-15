T20 World Cup 2022: "He [Babar Azam] should question himself" - Salman Butt bats for change in Pakistan captaincy

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt has made bold remarks surrounding their T20 World Cup final loss against England and the captaincy decisions of Babar Azam. Pakistan enjoyed a massive turnaround in fortunes to qualify for the finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 but unfortunately succumbed to the Englishmen in the summit clash.

While the Men in Green witnessed a strong resurgence after being on the brink of exit, many questions have cropped up surrounding the captaincy of Babar in the tournament.

Echoing the same lines, former Pakistan batter Salman Butt said in a video on his YouTube channel:

"It's not necessary that if a player is brilliant, he will be an excellent skipper too. There were a lot of instances where decisions could have been taken differently but weren't.

"Babar being the best player of the team and the skipper, he should question himself if I am able to carry on and deliver results. "

Salman Butt opines Shaheen Afridi was not completely fit at the start of the T20 World Cup

Shaheen Afridi has been advised a two-week rehabilitation period after hurting his right knee during the T20 World Cup final against England. Notably, Salman Butt highlighted that Afridi did not look totally fit in the first couple of games.

The left-arm pacer was forced to leave the field while taking a catch from English batter Harry Brook in the 13th over of England's chase.

Scans have revealed there are no signs of injury

Speaking on Shaheen's injury, Salma Butt revealed:

"When Shaheen returned from injury, he did not look completely fit in the first couple of games. However, as the tournament progressed, he got better. He got his pace and swing back and started troubling the batsmen and contributed with wickets at the start.

"Talking about finals, the decision to change Shaheen after his couple of overs wasn't the correct call, especially sinch his spells with the new ball is more lethal than with an old ball."

Afridi's scans have confirmed there are no signs of an injury and the discomfort was likely 'due to a forced knee flexion whilst landing'. The talismanic pacer had earlier suffered a ligament injury to his right knee in July during a Test match against Sri Lanka.

