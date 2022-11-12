T20 World Cup 2022: "Ideally there will be no changes till the New Year"- opines Sunil Gavaskar

India's performance came under heavy criticism following their shambolic 10-wicket loss against England in the semis of the T20 World Cup 2022. Addressing the concerns, former India skipper turned analyst Sunil Gavaskar highlighted that a revamp of the team is inevitable. While he emphasized there aren't going to be any immediate changes to the lineup, Gavaskar gave a tentative timeline on when it can be expected.

Gavasakar highlighted that one of the major reasons for India's loss was their inability to capitalize on the powerplay overs. He said during an interaction with India Today,

"I think that (changes in the team) will be something that will engage the selection committee's mind. In the next few days, especially after the NZ and Bangladesh tour particularly, changes can be seen,"

He added:

"For the moment, we know teams have been selected till the Bangladesh tour, so ideally there will be no changes till the New Year. When the domestic international season starts, if any changes that has to happen will happen around that time, not at the moment."

Sunil Gavaskar criticizes workload management of Indian players following disappointing loss against England

Sunil Gavaskar also stated that Indian cricket needs to look past “workload management,” further insisting that the players forget such a concept when they play throughout the Indian Premier League.

Sunil Gavaskar has strongly criticised the workload management of Indian players

“Changes will be there."

He further noted (on Aaj Tak):

"Jab aap World Cup me jeet nahi sakte, changes honge. Hamne vo dekha hai ki jo New Zealand ke liye team jaa rahi hai, usme changes hue hain. ye jo 'workload-workload' ki baatein chalti hai, Kirti aur Madan ne sahi kaha ki workload sirf Bharat ke liye khelne ke liye kyun hota hai? (When you can't win World Cup, there will be changes. The team for New Zealand has changes. But everytime we talk about this ‘workload’, why does it only happen when they play for India?)."

Poll : 0 votes