T20 World Cup 2022: "Go on and select average players, this is the outcome" - Shoaib Akhtar blasts PCB after Pakistan's shocking loss to Zimbabwe

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar lashed out at the Pakistan selectors after they narrowly lost to Zimbabwe in the Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup in Perth on Thursday, October 27.

Despite Pakistan bowling excellently to restrict Craig Ervine and Co. to a below-par total of 130/8 in the first innings, the Asian side fell one run short of the chase in the end. Pakistan's batting story on Thursday was a bit similar to that of the one against India four days ago.

Openers Babar Azam (4) and Mohammad Rizwan (14) failed to add big runs in a low-scoring chase as both departed inside the powerplay overs. Shan Masood (44) held one end but couldn't stay till the end like he did against India.

Iftikhar added five runs off 10 balls before nicking one behind the stumps, and Haider Ali was trapped for LBW by Sikandar Raza for a golden duck.

A handful of contributions from Shadab Khan (17 off 14 balls) and Mohammad Nawaz (22 off 18 balls) weren't enough to take them past the 130-run mark. Zimbabwe continued the trend of upsetting high-ranked teams in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Reacting to Pakistan's incredulous loss to Zimbabwe, former speedster Shoaib Akhar, in a video uploaded to his Twitter handle, slammed the Pakistan selectors for picking average players and coaches.

He said:

""Very very embarrassing. Really embarrassing. Go on and select average players. Go on and select average team management and average PCB. This is the outcome (you get). I am really super super disappointed."

Shoaib Akhtar @shoaib100mph Average mindset, Average results. Thats the reality, face it. Average mindset, Average results. Thats the reality, face it. https://t.co/plLZ11Qx0Y

"Now you will rely on other results like South Africa losing" - Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistan's qualification chances in semi-finals

Pakistan have now suffered back-to-back defeats in Group 2 of the Super 12 round and their fate to continue in the tournament will be nearly determined by other results.

Akhtar said that Pakistan are themselves responsible for getting into such a precarious situation.

He further added:

"You are losing against Zimbabwe. Now you can hardly qualify and you will rely on other results like South Africa losing to so-and-so. But why did you put yourself in such a position? That's why two months ago I had said that you keep selecting the average people and you get the average outcome."

Pakistan will play their next game against the Netherlands on October 30 at the same venue, while Zimbabwe will meet Bangladesh in Brisbane.

