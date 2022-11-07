The Indian team and support staff arrived in Adelaide this morning ahead of their semi-final fixture against England in the T20 World Cup 2022. The players looked relaxed and were greeted with a musical welcome as they got off the bus at the team hotel in Adelaide.

The Men in Blue secured the semi-final berth at the showpiece event after an emphatic win over Zimbabwe in their final group-stage match. They finished the Super 12 stage at the top of Group 2 with four wins from five games to book their semi-final spot.

As seen in a video shared by the team on their Instagram handle, skipper Rohit Sharma led the team as the players entered the hotel in Adelaide.

The players and support staff received a musical welcome as fans gathered outside the team hotel. Fans were chanting Virat Kohli's name, and Arshdeep Singh also seems to have become a fan favorite.

India has unblemished stats at Adelaide in the shortest format

So far, the Indian team has not lost a T20I game at the Adelaide Oval. They have both their games - one against Australia in 2016 and the most recent Super 12 win over Bangladesh. Virat Kohli's stats at this venue are also staggering, and England will be wary of the star batter, who is leading the scoring charts in the T20 World Cup 2022.

India progressed to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup for the first time since 2016. Rohit Sharma and Co. finished with the most points (8), among all the teams in the Super 12. Their only defeat in the Super 12 stage came against South Africa.

Ahead of the semi-final scheduled for Thursday, Men in Blue will train in Adelaide on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Notably, Pakistan and New Zealand will meet in the first semi-final of the World Cup in Sydney on Wednesday.

In a dramatic turnaround, the Babar Azam-led side sneaked through to the semi-finals despite being on the brink of an early exit after the Proteas were shocked by the Netherlands on Sunday in Adelaide.

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in Adelaide to finish second behind India in the Super 12 Group 2 and book a place in the semi-finals.

