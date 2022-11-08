T20 World Cup 2022: “Our national dhobi” - Pakistan anchor’s statement on Wasim Akram during show leaves panelists in splits

An anchor of a Pakistan channel termed fast-bowling legend Wasim Akram “national dhobi” during a light-hearted discussion on a show, which also featured Waqar Younis and Misbah-ul-Haq as co-panelists.

Akram, Waqar and Misbah have been featuring on 'A Sports’ as cricket experts throughout the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. They have received both praise and brickbats for adding a dash of humor to their analysis. While some fans have appreciated their funny side, others have hit out at them for ridiculing cricketers.

On Monday, November 7, another clip from their show went viral on social media. In the video, which featured a hilarious non-cricketing interaction, the anchor ended up calling Akram “our national dhobi”.

The conversation, which began with Waqar reading out a fan question, went as follows:

Waqar Younis: There is a very important question.

Wasim Akram: How important.

Waqar Younis: Very important. It's addressed to you. The question is - Do clothes really get clean if washed with Ariel?

Wasim Akram: I have been washing clothes for the last 10 years. Now, I am 56 years old. I can confirm that the clothes do get clean. Ariel. Ariel.

Waqar Younis: This was really important. I thought I should ask.

At the end, the anchor of the show chipped in and commented:

"Our national dhobi."

Ghumman @emclub77 I love this show I love this show 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/0fky3FYheW

During a previous episode of the same show, Akram refused to answer a fan query about why Mohammad Rizwan wears lip balm when other cricketers don’t do it. The former Pakistan captain criticized the viewer, stating better questions related to the sport need to be asked.

“Sometimes, certain things are personal” - Wasim Akram unhappy with Pakistan’s dressing room video

While Pakistan have qualified for the semi-final courtesy of their win over Bangladesh in their last Super 12 match, Akram has expressed displeasure at a video of the team’s dressing room interaction being shared on social media.

In the clip, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is seen addressing his teammates and giving them a pep talk. Reacting to the video being made public, Akram opined:

"If I was Babar, I would get hold of that guy who is making a video. Sometimes, certain things are personal. I am all for social media, players interacting with their fans and everything. But I have not seen any other team do it in this World Cup? So yeah, the urge to get extra numbers (followers, likes), cut it down. This is too much.

"There are recordings taking place all the time. Imagine if I am sitting and not knowing that someone is recording - a message that I want to give my team. Just tell him, 'Guys, relax for two days. Do it some other place but not the dressing room."

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday, November 9.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be Team India's pick for the Semi-Finals against England? Dinesh Karthik Rishabh Pant 2732 votes