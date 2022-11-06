T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Match 41

A do-or-die clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh has finally turned out in the men in green’s favor as they successfully conquered the Adelaide Oval. Amidst all the odds and slim chances, Babar Azam and co have managed to come to the top of the tournament with three successive wins against the Netherlands, South Africa, and Bangladesh sequentially.

Earlier, defeats against India and Netherlands, respectively, hurt their chances of qualifying for the semifinals through last-ball thrillers. However, very unpredictably, Pakistan is there, leaving the lookouts and the fanatics in awe.

Pakistan qualify for the semifinal amidst all the odds

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 standings

Babar Azam and co. were apparently too reliant on other teams’ wins and losses, but it feels more like nature has worked in their favor. With dull chances and almost no hopes left, they have paved the way to the semifinal remarkably.

Pakistan are now the second side from the Super 12s to qualify for the semifinals, following New Zealand in Group 1 on the last day. Both teams are placed at the top of the points table of their respective groups with three out of five wins apiece.

As far as India are concerned, they were managing pretty handsomely; however, the defeat against South Africa has left them striving. While Bangladesh are out of the tournament, the men in blue continue their race, keeping their hopes alive. After Pakistan came out victorious, it propelled India to the second spot with a game left to tackle versus Zimbabwe. The men in green now have an NRR of +1.028 and six points.

The Netherlands, who did not have a good start to their Super 12 campaign, have left Bangladesh and Zimbabwe behind them in the points table, winning on two occasions. They have loomed up their Wt20 journey with an NRR of -0.849.

Since there is a slight gap in the net run rate and a difference of a point, the Proteas have secured a spot above the Netherlands with five points and an NRR of +0.874. Notably, Scott Edwards and co’s triumph against Temba Bavuma’s men was one of the reasons favoring Pakistan to reach the semifinals.

The losers of Sunday’s game, Shakib Al Hasan and co, have an inferior net run rate of -1.176, which gives them a fifth berth with two wins. While last-placed Zimbabwe are yet to encounter India in their last match, with no chance of becoming the second qualifiers. They sit in the final spot with an NRR of -0.313 and three points, which came with courtesies of a win and a no result.

Concerning Pak vs Ban, Bangladesh’s opting for batting first did not fall on their lap as they could total 127 on the board, courtesy of Najmul Hossain’s 54. Shaheen Shah Afridi struck with a four-wicket haul, while Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed grabbed two and one scalp apiece.

Whilst batting, the flawed batting of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam continued as they totaled 32 and 25 runs at inferior strike rates. While playing, Mohammad Haris turned out to be fruitful for Pakistan as the lad smashed 31 off 18. Shan Masood’s 24 off 14 was also a vital cog in the chase of 128, sparing 11 balls.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes