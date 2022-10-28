Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has a special message for Pakistan after they lost to Zimbabwe in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup on Thursday at the Perth Stadium.

Sean Williams' 31 in 28 balls was supported by contributions from Craig Ervine (19 in 19 balls) and Brad Evans (19 in 15 balls) as the underdogs put up 130/8 in their innings - the first of the match.

An outstanding bowling effort helped the African nation upstage Pakistan by one run in another thrilling contest of the 2022 T20 World Cup. Sikandar Raza (3/25) was among the pick of the bowlers as he got the key wickets of Shan Masood, Haider Ali, and Shadab Khan in the middle.

Raza was complemented by Evans (2/25) and Blessing Muzarabani (1/18) as they kept the Pakistan batters at bay. This was Zimbabwe's first win against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup.

Ahead of the clash between the two teams, a Twitter user from Zimbabwe sought to use the cricket match for obtaining revenge on Pakistan for sending a fake Mr. Bean to their country during a local agriculture event.

A user by the name Ngugi Chasura wrote:

"As Zimbabweans, we won’t forgive you…you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr. Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tomorrow just pray the rains will save you.”

He further explained:

"They gave us Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean on one of our local events called agriculture show.”

The hilarious tweet went viral on social media and fans expressed solidarity with him in a cheeky manner.

Zimbabwe President joins the party

While congratulating the cricket team for their stunning victory over Pakistan, country's President Emmerson Mnangagwa went one step further. He made a cheeky remark towards Pakistan in context to the social media post.

The President's tweet read:

"What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim 🇿🇼

President of Zimbabwe @edmnangagwa



The underdogs will play their next game of Group 2 against Bangladesh on October 30 at the Gabba in Brisbane. This win is the latest upset in a series of them witnessed in this edition of the T20 World Cup.

First, Namiibia shocked everyone by defeating Sri Lanka in the qualifying round. Then, Ireland defeated England, followed by this unexpected loss for Sri Lanka.

The Craig Ervine-led team also managed to get a point from their match against their neighbors South Africa, as the game was washed out.

Upsets are not new to this format and this tournament, from its very first edition, many pereieved weaker teams have pulled off unexpected wins. In fact, the Dutch side has defeated England twice in this event.

Let's see which other teams disturb the apple cart of the more fancied sides. It is always a good sight when the upstarts shock the veterans.

