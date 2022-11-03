T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan memes after their failure in a must-win match against South Africa

Pakistan's opening batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan faced the ire of fans after they failed to deliver in their must-win game against South Africa on Thursday, November 3 in Sydney.

The Men in Green have played three games so far in the T20 World Cup 2022, winning one match and losing on two occasions. To stay in contention for a semi-final spot, they have to win both their remaining games against South Africa and Bangladesh.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat first in the crucial contest. Mohammad Rizwan (4) started the proceedings with a four off the second ball of the innings. Wayne Parnell made a quick comeback by dismissing Rizwan in the same over to give his side an early breakthrough.

Mohammad Haris then came in and played a blazing cameo to provide much-needed momentum for Pakistan. Babar Azam (6 off 15 balls) struggled to find his timing at the other end. He departed in the sixth over while trying to hit his way out of the slump.

Babar has scored a paltry 14 runs at an abysmal average of 3.50 across four innings in this World Cup. Rizwan has also not been at his best in the tournament so far.

Fans expressed their disappointment after the repeated dismal performances of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. They trolled the duo brutally on social media platforms by sharing hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes on the matter:

Tahreem♡ @tweetsbytahreem Babar and rizwan in this wc Babar and rizwan in this wc https://t.co/aBK2jz6qro

Cric @Lavdeep19860429



#PAKvSA



Babar Azam and Rizwan in every match 🤣🤣🤣 Babar Azam and Rizwan in every match 🤣🤣🤣#PAKvSAhttps://t.co/5VeK5DKO2u

Assad @CoverDriveCric @ Babar and Rizwan in T20s @ Babar and Rizwan in T20s https://t.co/pKzcPJD4dk

Verot Choli @VerotCholi Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in T20 Worldcup



In 2021 In 2022

UAE Pitch Australia Pitch Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in T20 Worldcup In 2021 In 2022 UAE Pitch Australia Pitch https://t.co/L7c2CKbM2m

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy

Babar Azam with another masterclass, today blistering 6 runs off just 15 balls #INDvPAK Cometh the hour, cometh the man.Babar Azam with another masterclass, today blistering 6 runs off just 15 balls Cometh the hour, cometh the man.Babar Azam with another masterclass, today blistering 6 runs off just 15 balls🔥🔥😍 #INDvPAK https://t.co/k5pQglBaEY

Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed rescue Pakistan and power them to 185/9 against South Africa

Pakistan were in deep trouble after a top-order collapse and were at 43/4 inside seven overs. Iftikhar Ahmed (51) steadied the ship with a useful partnership with Mohammad Nawaz (28). Following Nawaz's departure, Shadab Khan came in and changed the complexion of the whole game.

He and Ifthikar stitched together an 82-run partnership for the sixth wicket in just 36 balls to script a remarkable comeback for their side. During the match-defining stand, Shadab completed his half-century in just 20 balls. Following their onslaught, Pakistan reached a decent total of 185/9 after recovering from a poor start.

In response, South Africa were 69/4 after nine overs when rain interrupted the proceedings.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes