T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Bangladesh defeat Zimbabwe in a cliffhanger

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe by three runs in a Super 12 clash at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, October 30, at the Gabba in Brisbane. They moved north to second position in the Group 2 points table after securing four points from three games.

Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and chose to bat first in the contest. Opener Najmul Hossain Shanto (71 off 55 balls) anchored their innings well with a half-century to take his side to a decent total of 150/7.

Afif Hossain (29) and Shakib (23) played supporting roles for him. Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani starred for Zimbabwe by picking up two wickets apiece.

Bangladesh got off to a good start in the chase as they reduced their opponents to 35/4 inside the first powerplay. Zimbabwe's batting lynchpin Sikander Raza (0) was also among the scalps.

Sean Williams (64) played responsibly at this juncture and kept his side alive in the encounter with a fluent half-century. Ryan Burl (27) and Regis Chakabva (15) assisted him in the cause. The Bangladesh bowlers' spirited effort helped them edge Zimbabwe by a three-run margin in the end.

Taskin Ahmed (3/19) was once again the pick of the bowlers for the Asian side. Speaking at the post-match presentation, he reflected on the performance, saying:

"It was a really good match and we enjoyed it. It was the first time I saw such things happen. I am just focusing on the process and looking to improve. We usually play at a slow wicket but here we get some movement.

"There is a good bunch of fan group here but we look to improve. Allan Donald is helping us a lot and the other guys are backing each other really well."

Fans react after Bangladesh's narrow win over Zimbabwe

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed a low-scoring thriller between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. They expressed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Aslam @43and49allout @ICC Losing vs zimbabwe in t20i wc is not for everyone unless you are minnow pakistan 🤣 @ICC Losing vs zimbabwe in t20i wc is not for everyone unless you are minnow pakistan 🤣 https://t.co/ZdA3P7DVU6

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes