T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes after rain spoils South Africa's party again and denies easy win against Zimbabwe

The Super 12 clash between South Africa and Zimbabwe ended with no result on Monday (October 24) due to unrelenting rain in the finishing stages at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

The match initially began after a lengthy delay due to rain interruptions before the first ball. It forced the match officials to reduce the contest to a nine-over affair.

Zimbabwe batted first after winning the toss. Lungi Ngidi (2/20) and Wayne Parnell (1/6) wreaked havoc by reducing their opponents to 19/4 in 3.4 overs. Zimbabwe's batting mainstay Sikandar Raza was also among the casualties.

Wesley Madhevere (35* off 18 balls) played a blinder at this stage against a strong South Africa bowling unit and lifted his side to a respectable 79/5 in nine overs. Milton Shumba (18) played a supporting role for him with a handy contribution.

South Africa got off to a sensational start in the chase. Quinton de Kock (47* off 18 balls) was in ominous form from the onset as he smacked Tendai Chatara for 23 runs in the first over of the second innings. De Kock then continued with the same momentum and accumulated 17 runs in the second over after hitting four fours.

After De Kock hogged the strike for the entirety of the first two overs, Temba Bavuma (2) finally faced a ball in the third over. The South African openers were not as severe in this over but still managed 11 runs from it.

The rain made its presence felt at this stage and got heavier by the minute. The match officials finally had no other option but to call off the match as time ran out.

Fans react after rain causes agonizing pain to South Africa yet again in World Cup

It was an agonizing moment for the Proteas players and their fans as rain once again played spoilsport for them in a World Cup. Fans took to social media platforms to share hilarious memes on the same.

Here are some of the best reactions:

. @lamJoseMourinho



#ICCT20WorldCup #ZIMvsSA Quinton De Kock on his way back to the team hotel Quinton De Kock on his way back to the team hotel#ICCT20WorldCup #ZIMvsSA https://t.co/ykS4vekJKL

Girish @Zero_Notout nothing separate south africa and rain in world cup #T20WorldCup2022 nothing separate south africa and rain in world cup #T20WorldCup2022 https://t.co/leoqSphc1Q

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes