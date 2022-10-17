T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Scotland's thumping 42-run victory against West Indies 

Scotland beat the two-time World Champions West Indies in the third match of the 2022 T20 World Cup on Monday, October 17, at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. George Munsey starred for the Scottish side in the batting department with a match-winning half-century.

After being asked to bat first, George Munsey (66 off 53 balls) and Michael Jones (20) gave Scotland a brisk start with a 55-run partnership in 6.2 overs. Jason Holder dismissed Jones at this juncture to give West Indies their first breakthrough.

Munsey anchored the innings all along and compiled a stroke-filled half-century to help Scotland reach a decent total of 160/5 after 20 overs. Calum Macleod (23) and Chris Greaves (16) chipped in with mini cameos.

In reply, West Indies were in a comfortable position after racing to 53/2 in 5.5 overs. However, things went downhill from there for the Caribbean side. Spinners Mark Watt (3/12) and Michael Leask (2/14) spun a web around the batters and kept a tight leash on the scoring rate in the middle overs.

The West Indies batters could not withstand bowling as they wilted under pressure. From 53/2, they suddenly collapsed to 79/8. Jason Holder (38) tried to wage a lone battle but failed in the pursuit. The Scottish side bundled out West Indies for 118 in 18.3 overs and won the match clinically by 42 runs.

Speaking after the conclusion of the match, elated Scotland captain Richie Berrington reflected on his side's phenomenal victory and said:

"It's a special win for us. A lot of hard work has been put in the last 12 months and we took belief in the games that we played. We haven't had a lot of T20 cricket but we played a lot of 50 overs Cricket and it's important for the guys to adjust to a new format."

He added:

"At one point, we felt we could've added more but the bowlers were exceptional in the second innings. The spinners have done for us whenever they stepped in at the key moments. Watt started off well and always picks up the key wickets, while Leask bowled fours on the trot too."

Fans react after West Indies' shocking loss against Scotland in the group stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed an engaging contest between West Indies and Scotland on Monday. They posted some hilarious memes about the game on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best ones:

Harish🇮🇳 @Harish4VK18

#WIvsSCO #SLvsNAM Scotland and Namibia after defeating West Indies and Srilanka respectively. Scotland and Namibia after defeating West Indies and Srilanka respectively.#WIvsSCO #SLvsNAM https://t.co/cfHcCZhWRL

West Indies will next face Zimbabwe in their second match in the group stage on Wednesday, October 19, at the same venue.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes