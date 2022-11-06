T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes after South Africa bow out following a shocking defeat against the Netherlands

The Netherlands pulled off a massive upset in their final Super 12 game as they beat South Africa by 13 runs in Adelaide on Sunday, November 6. The Proteas were knocked out of the tournament following the loss.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and chose to field first in the contest. The Netherlands posted a healthy total of 158/4 in 20 overs on the back of a collective effort from their top-order batters. Colin Ackerman (41* off 26) stole the show with a fiery cameo in the death overs.

In response, the Dutch bowlers dismissed both the Proteas openers within the first powerplay as the scoreboard read 39/2 after six overs. Rilee Rossouw (25) took the innings ahead with a steady knock.

Brandon Glover (3/9) then wreaked havoc in the middle overs with his triple strike to derail the chase as he claimed the crucial scalps of Rossouw and David Miller. The Proteas crumbled under pressure from thereon and could only reach 145/8 in 20 overs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, player of the match Colin Ackerman reflected on the sensational win and said:

"It feels fantastic, really deserve this victory today, the boys have worked hard for the last six months. That has been the theme of this World Cup. You got to earn the right to hit boundaries at the end. The surface was slower and we knew 160 was competitive, yeah it was a great performance.

"I need to speak to the skip about that actually (smiles) [on him not bowling much before this game in the tournament]. They had a few left-handers and the matchups worked well."

Fans react to Netherland's victory over South Africa

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed a thrilling contest between South Africa and the Netherlands in Adelaide. They expressed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media.

Here are some of the reactions:

Vishal. @SportyVishal The South Africa cricket team is an international RCB team. The South Africa cricket team is an international RCB team. https://t.co/VCtle3kMbd

Team India officially became the first team from Group 2 to advance to the semi-finals. The winner of the ongoing match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be the second semi-finalist from the group.

