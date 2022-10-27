T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes as South Africa set mammoth 206-run target against Bangladesh

South Africa managed to post a daunting total of 205/5 in their second Super-12 match of the 2022 T20 World Cup against Bangladesh on Thursday (October 27) at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Proteas batted first in the contest after winning the toss. Their skipper Temba Bavuma's horrid run of form with the bat continued as he departed in the very first over after scoring two runs.

Rilee Rossouw (109) and Quinton de Kock (63) then joined hands and took the attack to the opposition with some exemplary strokeplay. The southpaws respected Mustafizur Rahman (0/25) but smashed all the other Bangladesh bowlers around the park during their sensational 168-run partnership.

Afif Hossain finally broke the stand in the 15th over by dismissing De Kock. Rilee Rossouw continued at the other end and notched up his second consecutive T20I century in 52 balls.

Fans enjoyed South Africa's aggressive batting display in the first innings of the Super-12 clash against Bangladesh. They took to social media platforms to express their views on the first half of the game by sharing hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best ones:

Rishabh @cricmonster264

- Today he played just 6 balls.

He knows his limitations so he tries to play as less balls as possible.

What a team man.

U have my respect TEMBA BAVUMA

#T20WorldCup

#SAvsBAN - This legend helped SA in last game vs ZIMBABWE by playing just 2 balls.- Today he played just 6 balls.He knows his limitations so he tries to play as less balls as possible.What a team man.U have my respect TEMBA BAVUMA - This legend helped SA in last game vs ZIMBABWE by playing just 2 balls.- Today he played just 6 balls.He knows his limitations so he tries to play as less balls as possible.What a team man.U have my respect TEMBA BAVUMA🙏#T20WorldCup#SAvsBAN https://t.co/moDRDUYdQP

eddy @cele_eddy



Had Reeza Hendricks played, Rilee wouldn't have faced so many balls. @ProteasMenCSA He should go & Thank Temba Bavuma for this century.Had Reeza Hendricks played, Rilee wouldn't have faced so many balls. @ProteasMenCSA He should go & Thank Temba Bavuma for this century.Had Reeza Hendricks played, Rilee wouldn't have faced so many balls. https://t.co/4LDBj2s8m9

"Yes we did miss out on a few runs towards the end, but that's alright" - De Kock on South Africa's death batting against Bangladesh

After Rossouw and De Kock's stunning onslaught, Bangladesh made a comeback in the last five overs of the game. They conceded only 29 runs off the final 30 balls and scalped three wickets.

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Quinton de Kock reflected on the innings and said:

"Rilee was great to watch, knowing him, it is something he does really well, and keeps doing it really! It is a good wicket to bat on, our bowlers need to run in hard with energy and the fielding needs to back them up, I think we'll be fine then.

"Yes we did miss out on a few runs towards the end, but that's alright, we now have to focus on our bowling to get the job done."

