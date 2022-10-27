T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Zimbabwe defeats Pakistan in an epic cliffhanger

Zimbabwe pulled off a massive heist as they beat Pakistan by one run in the Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, October 27, at the Perth Stadium in Perth.

The African nation batted first in the contest after winning the toss. On the back of Sean Williams' 31, they managed to reach a modest total of 130/8 in 20 overs. None of the other batters crossed the 20-run mark for them. Mohammad Wasim Jr (4/24) and Shadab Khan (3/23) starred in Pakistan's bowling department.

In reply, Men in Green lost their skipper Babar Azam (4 off 9 balls) cheaply in the fourth over. Mohammad Rizwan also followed him to the pavilion in the next over, leaving their side in a heap of trouble in a tricky chase.

Shan Masood (44) batted sensibly after the departure of the openers and anchored the innings. However, he did not receive much support from the fragile middle order. Even Masood fell in the 16th over, with Pakistan in a precarious situation at 94/6.

Mohammad Nawaz (22 off 18 balls) then tried to take his side home but failed marginally in the pursuit as he departed on the penultimate delivery of the innings.

With three runs needed off the last ball, Shaheen Afridi could only score a single before getting run-out. It evoked massive celebrations in the Zimbabwean camp as they defeated a strong Pakistan team on a big stage like the T20 World Cup.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Pakistan captain Babar Azam reflected on the disappointing loss and said:

"We were happy with 130, disappointing performance with the bat, not upto the mark. It was on our shoulders as openers but Masood built partnership to pull us back but couldn't clear the line.

"We're not using the new ball that well, we finished really well but we let Zimbabwe get away to score 10 extra runs. Will sit together and discuss mistakes and come back harder in the next match."

With this win, Zimbabwe are third in the Group 2 table with three points while Pakistan are fifth.

Fans troll Pakistan after their loss against Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2022

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed a low-scoring thriller between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in Perth. They expressed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag



Pic 2- Pakistan after 20 overs of their batting.



#PAKvsZIM Pic 1 - Pakistan After 20 overs of Zimbabwe battingPic 2- Pakistan after 20 overs of their batting. Pic 1 - Pakistan After 20 overs of Zimbabwe batting Pic 2- Pakistan after 20 overs of their batting. #PAKvsZIM https://t.co/amXnUFprQy

Krishna @Atheist_Krishna

#PAKvsZIM

#T20WorldCup2022 Condition of Pakistan team after losing to Zimbabwe. Condition of Pakistan team after losing to Zimbabwe.#PAKvsZIM #T20WorldCup2022 https://t.co/HMR1V3voEt

Craig Ervine and Co. will face Bangladesh next on October 30 while Pakistan face the Netherlands on the same day.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes