T20 World Cup 2022: "Unreal innings"- Twitterati heaps praise on Curtis Campher for his stellar knock vs Scotland

Curtis Campher's stellar all-round show helped Ireland defeat Scotland in the seventh match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Wednesday, October 19.

With the victory, the Irish side have tasted their first victory in group B. They are currently third in the table, just below Scotland, with two points from as many games.

Campher bowled an effective spell in the first innings, returning with figures of 2/9 in two overs. He then played a magnificent counter-attacking knock (72* off 32 balls) in the steep chase and took Ireland home with six balls to spare. He deservingly won the Player of the Match award.

The Irish all-rounder's efforts against Scotland on Wednesday enthralled cricket fans across the globe. They took to Twitter to shower him with praise for his majestic performances in both innings.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Mazher Arshad @MazherArshad WHAT A DAY FOR IRELAND in Hobart. Their highest ever successful chase (180), highest ever individual score (Curtis Campher 72 not out) and highest ever partnership (119 b/w Campher and Dockrell) in T20 World Cup history. #T20WorldCup WHAT A DAY FOR IRELAND in Hobart. Their highest ever successful chase (180), highest ever individual score (Curtis Campher 72 not out) and highest ever partnership (119 b/w Campher and Dockrell) in T20 World Cup history. #T20WorldCup

- An unbelievable game for Campher, an extraordinary victory for Ireland! Curtis Campher the hero for Ireland:- 2/9 in 2 overs with the ball.- 72* (32) with the bat.- An unbelievable game for Campher, an extraordinary victory for Ireland! https://t.co/aVuf0qJ3Ma

#SCOvIRE #T20WorldCup2022 Curtis Campher has that quality that all the great all-rounders have. Games bend around him, and he absolutely loves the pressure. Unreal innings Curtis Campher has that quality that all the great all-rounders have. Games bend around him, and he absolutely loves the pressure. Unreal innings#SCOvIRE #T20WorldCup2022

Meha Bhardwaj Alter @Bhardwajmeha . #T20WorldCup2022 #IREvSCO Curtis Campher, what a brilliant performance! Ireland will be so proud of this win. Who said the real action will begin on 22nd with the Super 12. Its already happening in the qualifiers. Curtis Campher, what a brilliant performance! Ireland will be so proud of this win. Who said the real action will begin on 22nd with the Super 12. Its already happening in the qualifiers. 👏👏👏. #T20WorldCup2022 #IREvSCO

World T20 qualifiers have been entertaining beyond anyone’s expectations Sensational run-chase from Ireland vs Scotland.They were down and out but then came the partnership of Curtis Campher and @georgedockrell Campher was just unbelievable in his unbeaten 32-ball 72World T20 qualifiers have been entertaining beyond anyone’s expectations Sensational run-chase from Ireland vs Scotland.They were down and out but then came the partnership of Curtis Campher and @georgedockrell Campher was just unbelievable in his unbeaten 32-ball 72 🔥🔥🔥World T20 qualifiers have been entertaining beyond anyone’s expectations 👌

Freddie Wilde @fwildecricket Round One of this World Cup has been so good. 5 of the 7 games so far have either been an upset or a close game. Zimbabwe's win over Ireland & Sri Lanka's annihilation of UAE are the two exceptions & both those were very watchable in their own ways. What a start. #T20WorldCup Round One of this World Cup has been so good. 5 of the 7 games so far have either been an upset or a close game. Zimbabwe's win over Ireland & Sri Lanka's annihilation of UAE are the two exceptions & both those were very watchable in their own ways. What a start. #T20WorldCup

#T20WorldCup Tears and hugs from Ireland fans in the crowd at Hobart as Campher and Dockrell walk off the field to meet their happy team-mates. A partnership of 119 runs in 9.3 overs, after Ireland were 61 for 4 in 9.3 overs. They must be exhausted. Tears and hugs from Ireland fans in the crowd at Hobart as Campher and Dockrell walk off the field to meet their happy team-mates. A partnership of 119 runs in 9.3 overs, after Ireland were 61 for 4 in 9.3 overs. They must be exhausted. #T20WorldCup https://t.co/QFpZo1vsth

Michael Jones' 86 took Scotland to 176/5 in the first innings after Curtis Campher's twin strikes

After choosing to bat first, Scotland lost the previous match's hero, George Munsey (1), early in the second over. His opening partner Michael Jones (86 off 55 balls) played responsibly and anchored the innings well to bail the team out of danger.

In the company of Matthew Cross (28) and Richie Berrington (37), he took Scotland to a decent first-innings total of 176/5.

In response, Ireland looked to be in troubled waters, reeling at 61/4 after 9.3 overs. Campher and George Dockrell (39*) stitched together a match-defining 119-run partnership for the fifth wicket to help Ireland cruise towards victory. They reached 180/4 in 19 overs and won the match comfortably by six wickets.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Campher reflected on his performance and said:

"It was my day thankfully. I was trying to hang in there and make it count by taking it deep, made sure I put away the bad balls, and that pressure told on the bowling of theirs, and finally, the inventive shots too got us over the line.

"It's great now that we are still in the tournament, and this win will surely give us a lot of confidence heading into our last game."

Ireland will next face the West Indies in their final group match at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday, October 21.

