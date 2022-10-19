T20 World Cup 2022: "Unreal innings"- Twitterati heaps praise on Curtis Campher for his stellar knock vs Scotland

Curtis Campher's stellar all-round show helped Ireland defeat Scotland in the seventh match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Wednesday, October 19.
With the victory, the Irish side have tasted their first victory in group B. They are currently third in the table, just below Scotland, with two points from as many games.
Campher bowled an effective spell in the first innings, returning with figures of 2/9 in two overs. He then played a magnificent counter-attacking knock (72* off 32 balls) in the steep chase and took Ireland home with six balls to spare. He deservingly won the Player of the Match award.
The Irish all-rounder's efforts against Scotland on Wednesday enthralled cricket fans across the globe. They took to Twitter to shower him with praise for his majestic performances in both innings.
Here are some of the best reactions:
Michael Jones' 86 took Scotland to 176/5 in the first innings after Curtis Campher's twin strikes
After choosing to bat first, Scotland lost the previous match's hero, George Munsey (1), early in the second over. His opening partner Michael Jones (86 off 55 balls) played responsibly and anchored the innings well to bail the team out of danger.
In the company of Matthew Cross (28) and Richie Berrington (37), he took Scotland to a decent first-innings total of 176/5.
In response, Ireland looked to be in troubled waters, reeling at 61/4 after 9.3 overs. Campher and George Dockrell (39*) stitched together a match-defining 119-run partnership for the fifth wicket to help Ireland cruise towards victory. They reached 180/4 in 19 overs and won the match comfortably by six wickets.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Campher reflected on his performance and said:
"It was my day thankfully. I was trying to hang in there and make it count by taking it deep, made sure I put away the bad balls, and that pressure told on the bowling of theirs, and finally, the inventive shots too got us over the line.
"It's great now that we are still in the tournament, and this win will surely give us a lot of confidence heading into our last game."
Ireland will next face the West Indies in their final group match at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday, October 21.
