T20 World Cup 2022: [WATCH] Roelof van der Merwe takes a stunning catch running backwards to send back South Africa home

Netherlands left-arm spinner Roelof van der Merwe defied his age and took a stunning catch in their final Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup 2022 against South Africa. His antics helped the Dutch team to dismiss the dangerous David Miller at a crucial juncture in the game.

It was a huge moment in the game that totally tilted the scales in the favor of the Netherlands as they eventually managed to script a historic win against the Proteas by 13 runs. With this result, they are likely to get a direct entry into the 2024 edition of T20 World Cup.

In the 16th over of South Africa’s run-chase, Brandon Glover banged one in short and Miller failed to control the pull.

The top edge flew towards the backward square leg region and Van der Merwe back peddled, had to overcome the sun directly beaming into his eyes, and held onto a stunner.

Incredible victory for Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

The Netherlands got off to a great start courtesy of some impressive batting by Stephen Myburgh and Max O’Dowd in the powerplay which set the tone for a competitive score. They struggled to secure the boundaries in the middle overs but Tom Cooper came and shifted the momentum towards the Netherlands.

Cooper struck a quickfire 35 off 19 deliveries which included two fours and as many sixes. The much-needed late impetus was provided by Colin Ackermann as he remained unbeaten on 41 off 26 deliveries. He ended the innings with a couple of sixes off Wayne Parnell in the final over.

The Proteas got off to a shaky start with Quinton de Kock falling cheaply in the 3rd over. Temba Bavuma’s struggle with the bat in the T20 World Cup continued as he failed to make an impact yet again. Fred Klaassen bowled a spectacular opening spell and then came back with a stunning over towards the end.

However, it was the introduction of Brandon Glover who turned the crucial T20 World Cup match on its head. He got the wicket of dangerman Rilee Rossouw in his very first over and then came back to dismiss Miller and Wayne Parnell.

The equation kept getting out of hand for the Proteas and in the end, the Netherlands managed to hold their nerves and restrict South Africa to 145 and hand themselves an unlikely victory.

The victory puts the ball in Bangladesh and Pakistan’s court as the winner from that game goes through to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022. While India have already qualified by virtue of South Africa’s loss.

