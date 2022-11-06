It came as a shock to Shakib Al Hasan when he was adjudged LBW by the third umpire Langton Rusere in their final Super 12 game against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. Bowling the 11th over, Shadab Khan had already bagged the wicket of Soumya Sarkar.

Shadab tossed one up to Shakib Al Hasan up front, who stepped down the track straightaway, trying to work it away towards the on-side for a single. However, Shakib missed a fuller delivery and the ball ruffled his front pad. The on-field umpire Adrian Holdstock raised his finger after a long halt.

Shakib went for the review straightaway as he felt there was a clear inside edge. Replays suggested that the bat was in the air when the ball was making contact, but Langton Rusere felt that the spike in the ultra-edge was due to the bat hitting the ground.

Shakib Al Hasan was bemused by the decision and even had a chat with the on-field umpires before ambling back to the dugout. Shakib's wicket certainly put Pakistan in the ascendancy as both teams aim to bag the final semi-final spot from Group 2 in the T20 World Cup 2022

A virtual quarter-final for both teams in T20 World Cup

Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat in the must-win game of the T20 World Cup 2022. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Litton Das got their side off to a good start but Das had a premature end to his innings, cutting one straight down the throat at backward point. Shanto had a good time with the bat and forged a good stand with Soumya Sarkar.

The introduction of Shadab Khan stemmed the run-flow for Bangladesh as the boundaries were hard to come by. A double wicket over firmly put Pakistan on top. Afterwards, Shanto was also dismissed by Iftikhar Ahmed after scoring a fifty.

Bangladesh managed to score 127/8 in their designated quota of 20 overs.

Sarah Janjua-Alavi @sjanjuaalavi



Umpire Adrian Holdstock is from South Africa and TV umpire Langton Rusere is from Zimbabwe - impartial folks so it’s to be attributed to human error I guess



#PAKvsBAN I am a Pakistani supporter till I die but one has to be unbiased and admit that @Sah75official has been robbed.Umpire Adrian Holdstock is from South Africa and TV umpire Langton Rusere is from Zimbabwe - impartial folks so it’s to be attributed to human error I guess I am a Pakistani supporter till I die but one has to be unbiased and admit that @Sah75official has been robbed.Umpire Adrian Holdstock is from South Africa and TV umpire Langton Rusere is from Zimbabwe - impartial folks so it’s to be attributed to human error I guess#PAKvsBAN https://t.co/gWBsKWCHtB

Earlier in the day, it was Netherlands’ victory against an experienced South Africa which made this encounter a virtual quarter-final for both teams.

The winner of the Pakistan-Bangladesh game will go through as the 2nd semi-finalist from this group in the T20 World cup 2022. Meanwhile, India have already qualified for the last four.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes