T20 World Cup 2022: "We have suffered through times" - Babar Azam motivates teammates after qualifying for semi-finals 

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam asked his teammates to finish games with positive intent and enhance their confidence level after securing a berth in the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

On Sunday, November 6, Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets at the Adelaide Oval to advance to the knockout stage. Bowling spearhead Shaheen Afridi recorded career-best T20I figures - 4 for 22 from four overs - to restrict Bangladesh to a below-par 127 for eight in the first innings.

Pakistan chased down the mediocre score with 11 balls to spare and toppled South Africa from the second position in the points table of Group 2.

The interesting thing was that Pakistan's fate was only partially in their hands as they had to depend on other results to go their way. In the Netherlands, they found an unexpected ally.

The Scott Edwards-led side defeated South Africa by 13 runs at Adelaide Oval just before the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the same venue. This opened the door for entry into the semis for Babar Azam's team and they barged their way in.

While encouraging his teammates in a video uploaded on PCB's official YouTube channel, Babar Azam said:

"We had a ray of hope and there was excitement but more than that we were fully charged when we got to the field. No matter what, we have to give our 100% effort. The way we played as a team in the last two games is what should be continued further. Whatever is our role, make sure we get it finished.

Pakistan lost their first two games of the T20 World Cup, against India and Zimbabwe in close encounters that almost dented their qualification chances for the semis. Pakistan needed 11 runs in the final over against Zimbabwe in Perth and the equation came down to three runs in the last two balls.

Pakistan lost consecutive wickets, including a run-out at the striker's end, and consequently lost by a run.

Speaking on how to develop confidence for the T20 World Cup semi-final and avoid any slip-us, the Pakistan skipper said:

"These small things will boost our confidence when we come after finishing the games. Our confidence level will be very different. We have suffered through times when the match is in our hands and we threw our wicket."

He added:

"Our seniors had told us that when you come back after finishing games, your confidence level will go higher and you will play in a different manner in the next game. But overall, the bowlers were outstanding and did very well."

Pakistan will face New Zealand in the first semi-final match on November 9 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Just before the T20 World Cup, Babar Azam & Co. had defeated the Blackcaps in the final of a tri-nation T20I series.

Last year, they lost to Australia in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup. Let's see if this time around, they can go further.

