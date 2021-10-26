T20 World Cup: CSA confirms Quinton de Kock denied to "take a knee" against West Indies

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed that Proteas wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock denied to "take a knee" ahead of their Tuesday's T20 World Cup 2021 match against the West Indies.

Quinton de Kock pulled himself out of the game citing "personal reasons". The move came after CSA issued a mandatory directive to the players on Tuesday, asking them to "take a knee" together in all their matches in theT20 World Cup 2021. The gesture is made to show solidarity with the worldwide fight against racism.

In an official statement on Tuesday, the CSA said it has 'noted' Quinton de Kock's decision. The board also defended its aforementioned directive, saying it has considered the players' "freedom of choice" in deciding whether the team should make a united stand against racism. The statement read:

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) has noted the personal decision by South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock not to "take the knee" ahead of Tuesday's game against the West Indies... After considering all relevant issues, including the freedom of choice of players, the Board had made it clear it was imperative for the team to be seen taking a stand against racism, especially given SA's history. The Board's view was that while diversity can and should find expression in many facets of daily lives, this did not apply when it came to taking a stand against racism."

CSA's statement added that it will wait for a report from the team management before deciding on the "next steps". It also asked the remaining players to continue making the gesture in upcoming games. The statement further read:

"The Board will await a further report from team management before deciding on the next steps. All players are expected to follow this directive for the remaining games of the World Cup. CSA thanks all other Proteas players for agreeing to unite and make such an important public stand against racism."

Cricket South Africa @OfficialCSA 🇿🇦 Cricket South Africa (CSA) has noted the personal decision by South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock not to “take the knee” ahead of Tuesday’s game against the West Indies. ➡️ Full statement: bit.ly/3jD0lZj 🇿🇦 Cricket South Africa (CSA) has noted the personal decision by South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock not to “take the knee” ahead of Tuesday’s game against the West Indies. ➡️ Full statement: bit.ly/3jD0lZj https://t.co/4vOqkXz0DX

Quinton de Kock was reportedly the only player who didn't take a knee in South Africa's tournament opener against Australia. Gestures against racism are still a contentious matter in South Africa, with the nation still reeling under the after-affects of Apartheid and historical racism.

Many teams, including India, have taken a knee together in this T20 World Cup.

Is this the end of the road for Quinton de Kock in the T20 World Cup 2021?

With the CSA standing by its mandatory order and Quinton de Kock, too, going as far as pulling out of a T20 World Cup match, the road ahead looks difficult for the South African team.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

De Kock is not only one of the most senior members of the otherwise young squad, but also among the best batters.

However, if this match is any precedent, the 28-year-old is unlikely to take part in the rest of the tournament. South Africa do have decent backups in Reeza Hendricks and Heinrich Klassen for Quinton de Kock, but they'll likely miss his experience in this high-intensity tournament.

Edited by Samya Majumdar