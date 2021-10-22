T20 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after Bangladesh vs PNG and Oman vs Scotland

After a brilliant week of cricket in the T20 World Cup 2021, we finally have two qualifying teams for the Super 12 stage. Bangladesh made light work of Papua New Guinea (PNG), winning by a massive 84-run margin to take the first of the two spots. Scotland then trounced Oman by eight wickets to grab the second.

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah won the toss in the first match of the day and opted to bat first. The captain's 28-ball half-century and Shakib Al Hasan's 46 (37) propelled them to 181-7 in the first innings.

Except for wicketkeeper-batter Kiplin Doriga's valiant 46 not out, no other PNG batter crossed 11 as the team stumbled to 97-10 in 19.3 overs. Bangladesh thus crossed their last hurdle and qualified for the next stage. PNG, who were already knocked out, bid adieu with a blip in the wins column.

Bangladesh Cricket @BCBtigers #T20WorldCup Bangladesh beat PNG by 84 runs and confirm their place in the Super 12 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 🏏 #BANvPNG Bangladesh beat PNG by 84 runs and confirm their place in the Super 12 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 🏏#BANvPNG #T20WorldCup https://t.co/DNFj9itgNO

The Scots, meanwhile, didn't let the pressure get to themselves as they went about their business calmly. After Oman posted 122 in their 20 overs, Scotland skipper Kyle Coestzer scored a decent 28-ball 41, with wicketkeepeer-batter Matthew Cross and Kyle Berrington finishing off the game with three overs to spare.

Bangladesh qualified as A1, becoming part of Group 1 which also includes England, Australia, West Indies and South Africa. Scotland proceeded as A2, entering the Super 12 Group 2 and joining India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan.

T20 World Cup 2021: Group A Points Table standings

T20 World Cup @T20WorldCup Sri Lanka have qualified for the Super 12 🔥Which other side will join them from Group A? 🤔 #T20WorldCup Sri Lanka have qualified for the Super 12 🔥Which other side will join them from Group A? 🤔#T20WorldCup https://t.co/3JVAElBxXP

Group B matches are now done and dusted. The T20 World Cup 2021 action will now shift to Group A with a double-header between Namibia and Ireland at 3:30 PM IST followed by Sri Lanka versus the Netherlands at 7:30 PM IST.

Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka have already qualified and are likely to finish in the A1 position, meaning an entry to the Super 12 Group 1. The winner of the Namibia and Ireland encounter will finish as A2. The team will then play in the Super 12 Group 2 of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Edited by Samya Majumdar