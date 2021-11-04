T20 World Cup: "Rahul Dravid will focus on ICC trophies" - Virender Sehwag

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has opined that the Indian cricket team's new head coach Rahul Dravid will focus more on winning ICC trophies.

Despite having a stellar squad, India have not been able to win a single ICC title since 2013 when they won the Champions Trophy. The team has reached the knockout phase of multiple tournaments only to fall short in the most crucial matches.

Replying to a fan query on his Facebook Watch show Virugiri Dot Com, Virender Sehwag explained how Rahul Dravid's appointment as head coach can change Indian cricket.

"I can say one thing for sure, I'm very happy with this development in Indian cricket. I think there will be more stability after Rahul Dravid's appointment as the head coach. He will focus on process and also on how the chances of India winning ICC trophies go up. He will prepare the team well. Rahul will give confidence and stability to players. So I think Rahul Dravid will bring in all these traits," said Virender Sehwag.

Rahul Dravid served as India's head coach for the Sri Lankan tour earlier this year

The BCCI tried Rahul Dravid as the Indian cricket team's head coach during the Sri Lankan tour last July. Shikhar Dhawan captained a 'B' team of India with Dravid as the head coach.

India started the tour well and won the ODI series 2-1. However, because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp during the T20I series, the Sri Lankan side emerged victorious in the T20I series by 2-1.

Rahul Dravid will take over as the full-time head coach of Team India after the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. His first assignment will be the home series against New Zealand, scheduled to begin on November 17. The series includes three T20Is and two Test matches. It will be exciting to see how India perform under their new head coach.

Edited by Aditya Singh