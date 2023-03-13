Tabraiz Shamsi and Wayne Parnell to replace Keshav Maharaj and Wiaan Mulder in South Africa's ODI squad to face West Indies

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have announced replacements for Wiaan Mulder and Keshav Maharaj for the ODI series against the West Indies, starting on Thursday in East London. The three-game ODI series is not part of the ICC ODI World Cup Super League, with the Proteas yet to qualify for the same.

Left-arm pacer Wayne Parnell will replace all-rounder Mulder, who has sustained a grade one side strain. Left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi will replace left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, who ruptured his left Achilles tendon while celebrating Kyle Mayers' wicket during the second Test against the West Indies in Johannesburg. He is likely to undergo surgery and risks missing the ODI World Cup later this year.

After suffering the freak injury, Maharaj lay on the ground wincing in pain before the medics arrived to help out. They carried him off on a stretcher after he got the second wicket of the innings.

The 33-year-old will be crucial to the Proteas' chances in the 2023 50-over World Cup, given that the Indian tracks are likely to aid spin. After his injury, though, they might have to look elsewhere.

South Africa demolished the West Indies by 2-0 in the Test series

Meanwhile, the Proteas won the Test series convincingly as West Indies' batting failures in both matches cost them.

The tourists put up a valiant fight in the first game at Centurion after South Africa set them 246 in the fourth innings. Middle-order batter Jermaine Blackwood scored 79, but he failed to gather any support from the other batters. Kagiso Rabada took six wickets, while Aiden Markram earned the Player of the Match award for his 115 in the first innings.

The Proteas beat the Caribbean side even more soundly in the second Test in Johannesburg on the back of Temba Bavuma's first hundred in the format since 2016. His hundred set the West Indies a daunting 391 for victory. Kraigg Brathwaite and Co. slipped to 34-6 before eventually folding for 106.

