"Take his name and the debate is over" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma as an opening option for India for World Cup 2023

Aakash Chopra believes Rohit Sharma's place as an opener in India's ODI side for the 2023 World Cup is beyond debate.

The Men in Blue will face the West Indies in a three-match ODI series, with the first game to be played in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Thursday, July 27. Rohit will skipper the 17-member Indian squad in the series and is expected to do the same at the quadrennial global event to be played at home later this year.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra delved into the potential opening options for India in the upcoming World Cup. Regarding Rohit, he said:

"Let's start with the captain. Take his name and the debate is over. The player's name is Rohit Sharma. Interestingly, he is not too far from the 10000-run mark. We have not celebrated him enough, which across the board is a mistake."

While observing that the stylish batter hasn't garnered as much attention as he deserves, the former Indian opener highlighted his match-winning abilities, stating:

"He is an absolute white-ball legend but he hasn't been the center of discussion or attraction. What was the reason for that? I am not going to go there at all but the truth is that Rohit Sharma is a runaway match-winner."

Rohit has amassed 9825 runs at an excellent average of 48.63 in 243 ODIs. He has struck 30 centuries, including three double hundreds, and 48 half-centuries in the format.

"He is definitely there" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma's place in India's World Cup squad

Rohit Sharma scored 648 runs at an average of 81.00 in the 2019 World Cup.

While pointing out that Rohit Sharma wasn't responsible for India's failure to win the 2019 World Cup, Aakash Chopra added that he is a sure-shot pick this time as well:

"In the last World Cup, he struck five centuries but despite that India did not win. So it was not his mistake, he scored a lot of runs and that too in England. So Rohit Sharma is the captain and opener, so he is definitely there."

The cricketer-turned-commentator expects Shubman Gill to be Rohit's opening partner in World Cup 2023, elaborating:

"Along with him, the other player is Shubman Gill. There isn't much scope for a debate there as well although we can do it just for the sake of it. There can be a debate in Test cricket but there is no debate here at this point in time. So Shubman Gill is also a certainty. You will see both of them open."

Gill has amassed 1311 runs at an outstanding average of 65.55 in 24 ODIs. He has struck four centuries, including a double hundred against New Zealand earlier this year, and five half-centuries in his 24 innings.

