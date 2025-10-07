"Take Test matches to smaller centres" - Former India opener's massive claim on crowd attendance for IND vs WI 2025 series

Aakash Chopra pointed out that fans didn't show up in large numbers at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the recently concluded Test series opener between India and West Indies. The former cricketer opined that allowing smaller centres to host red-ball matches will help in filling the stadiums. The 48-year-old suggested that the attendance will significantly increase if Test matches are played in cities like Guwahati, Indore and Ranchi. He reckoned that pink-ball Tests are another option to increase excitement among fans for the format. Chopra remarked in his latest Instagram video:&quot;Take Test matches to smaller centres. If you don't want a tier system, that's fine, but if it is important, go to smaller centres. Play in Guwahati, Ranchi, or Indore, and the stadium will be full. Or play a pink-ball Test, as it will add some excitement because, in this form and shape, it is not about the love for the game.&quot;People are coming to watch matches; they came in Kanpur for India A's match, they came in Delhi for a Ranji Trophy match, so they will come here too. But the chances of people coming to watch in Ahmedabad, no.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIndia beat West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in Ahmedabad to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The hosts sealed victory within three days. Apart from India's domination, the empty stands at Narendra Modi Stadium became a big talking point. Chopra highlighted that fans in Ahmedabad didn't seem keen to watch a 'low-key' contest, as the venue has hosted high-profile matches, including the 2023 ODI World Cup final, in the past. The cricketer-turned-commentator added:&quot;There are multiple reasons. The gap between India and West Indies is very big. Coming to watch West Indies play seems like a laborious task. The other thing, look at the size of the stadium. It has a capacity of 1,32,000. So, even if 10-15 thousand fans come, it still looks totally empty. Ahmedabad hosts so many big-ticket matches like the IPL final and the World Cup final, and whatnot. So, there isn't any appetite for a low-key contest like this.&quot;The action now moves to Delhi, where India and West Indies will face off in the final Test of the series. The contest will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium from October 10 to 14. &quot;This wasn't an international game, but the stadium was packed&quot; - Aakash Chopra on India A vs Australia A unofficial ODIs Aakash Chopra noted that while there wasn't a big crowd in Ahmedabad, fans filled the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur for the three-match unofficial ODI series between India A and Australia A.Around 26 thousand people turned up at the venue for the third fixture on Sunday, October 5. Chopra stated in the same video:&quot;This wasn't an international game, but the stadium was packed. Kanpur's Green Park Stadium, it's India A vs Australia A. There were some good players like Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi. So, it was a good team, and the stadium was completely full.&quot;Rajeev Shukla @ShuklaRajivLINKWhat an incredible sight in Kanpur - over 24,000 fans turning up for an India A vs Australia A one-day match. India A games rarely draw such crowds. A true testament to the growing love for the game and the incredible passion of the people of Kanpur. @BCCIChopra also showed a picture of the jam-packed Arun Jaitley Stadium for Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy return earlier this year. He elaborated:&quot;See this, the stadium was packed for Delhi's Ranji Trophy match against Railways as well, and people turned up in good numbers. You would say that it was because Kohli was playing. Yes, understandable.&quot;Kohli played his first Ranji Trophy match in 13 years when he featured in Delhi's playing XI against Railways. There were long queues outside the stadium on the opening day as fans gathered in large numbers to watch the star batter play.