"Takes time to build his innings" - Shahid Afridi on Babar Azam's strike rate in T20s 

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has commented upon the issue of Babar Azam's performances in T20 cricket, especially his strike-rate. Afridi noted that the right-handed batter is a bit slow towards the start of his innings.

The former all-rounder opined that Pakistan should find an opening partner for Babar who can score runs at a quick pace. He suggested that players who have done well in the recently conducted Pakistan Super League (PSL 2023) could be the right candidates for the role.

"Babar Azam is like my younger brother, and I have never criticized him. But you need to play with a good strike rate in T20s. Babar takes time to build his innings. He should have a partner with a strike rate above 140. We have seen a few players in the PSL who can bat in the top order for Pakistan and can build partnerships with Babar."

While Shahid Afridi wants an explosive partner for Babar Azam, it is important to note that Mohammad Rizwan has been prolific while opening the innings alongside the Pakistan captain. The wicketkeeper-batter is currently placed in the second position on the ICC rankings for batters in T20Is.

Babar Azam was the second-highest run-scorer in PSL 2023

Babar Azam

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam showcased stellar batting form in PSL 2023. The star batter aggregated 522 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 145.40.

Babar slammed five fifties and one century in the tournament and finished with an impressive average of 52.20. He was the second-highest run-getter in the edition, just behind Mohammad Rizwan, who mustered 550 runs from 12 outings.

The Babar Azam-led side managed five wins and as many losses in the league stage. While they qualified for the all-important playoffs, Peshawar suffered a heartbreaking four-wicket loss to eventual champions Lahore Qalandars in the Eliminator 2.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are set to take on Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series, beginning March 24. Babar won't be seen in action in those matches as he has been rested.

