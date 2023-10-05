Washington Sundar named captain in Tamil Nadu's star-studded squad for 2023/24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) announced a star-studded squad for the 2023/24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament. All-rounder Washington Sundar will captain the team, with batter Sai Sudharsan being his deputy.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will start on October 16. Tamil Nadu is the most successful team in the 20-over competition's history, having won the domestic tournament three times so far.

Washington Sundar will lead the TNCA squad this year featuring IPL stars like Sai Sudharsan, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Sen, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vijay Shankar, M Shahrukh Khan and T Natarajan. Here is the complete 15-man squad:

Tamil Nadu squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023: Washington Sundar (captain), Sai Sudharsan (vice-captain), Narayan Jagadeesan, Vijay Shankar, C Hari Nishaanth, G Ajitesh, Baba Aparajith, R Sanjay Yadav, M Mohammed, R Sai Kishore, Varun Chakravarthy, T Natarajan, Kuldeep Sen and Sandeep Warrier.

The TNCA team won the 2020/21 and 2021/22 editions of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They also emerged as the champions of the inaugural season which happened in 2006/07. Washington Sundar will be keen to lead his state to their fourth championship this year.

Mumbai and Himachal Pradesh qualified for the finals in the previous edition of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Mumbai won the championship for the first time by defeating HP.

Tamil Nadu are in Group E of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023/24

The three-time champions find themselves in Group E of the tournament alongside Karnataka, Tripura, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Nagaland. They will open their campaign against Karnataka on October 16, followed by a clash against Tripura on the next day.

Tripura will take on TNCA team on October 19, while Washington Sundar's men will take on Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Nagaland on October 23, 25 and 27, respectively. All matches will happen in Dehradun. It will be interesting to see which teams qualify for the next round.