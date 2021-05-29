Tamim Iqbal fined 15 percent of his match fee for audible obscenity

Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for being guilty of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third ODI against Sri Lanka on Friday.

According to Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the 'use of an audible obscenity during an International Match', Tamim Iqbal was found guilty.

The Bangladesh skipper used inappropriate language in the 10th over after an unsuccessful review of his caught-behind dismissal.

Bangladesh squad with the ODI series 🏆#BANvSL pic.twitter.com/5Dp4h1Izod — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 28, 2021

In addition to the fine, Tamim has also been handed a demerit point, his first such offense in the 24-month period.

Bangladesh lost their third and final ODI to Sri Lanka by 97 runs but secured a series win by a margin of 2-1.

"I am 100 per cent certain that I did not edge the ball" - Tamim Iqbal

Congratulations Tigers for winning the ODI series against Sri Lanka 🏆#BANvSL pic.twitter.com/niL8q6Vs0r — BPLT20 (@Official_BPLT20) May 28, 2021

Tamim Iqbal was adjudged caught behind off the bowling of Dushmantha Chameera for 17 in the third ODI in Dhaka. The 32-year-old was undone by a slower delivery, and the ball had enough pace to just carry to the wicketkeeper. The umpires on the field gave the soft signal as out.

During the snickometer check, there was a spike. But in the post-match interview, Tamim claimed that his bat had hit the ground at exactly the same time, and hence, the umpires couldn't overrule the on-field decision.

"It is very disappointing. I was 100 per cent certain that I did not hit the ball. Unfortunately, my bat hit the ground the same time the ball passed by. It was impossible for the umpire to overturn [the decision]. Had the on-field umpire not ruled it as out initially, things could have been different. But I am 100 per cent certain that I did not edge the ball," Tamim said about his dismissal after the game.

Tamim Iqbal had an average campaign with the bat in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, scoring 82 runs at an average of just over 27. His best of 52 came in the first ODI, where Bangladesh emerged victorious by 33 runs.

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your cricket needs.