ZIM Vs BAN 2021: Dominant Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets in third ODI

Bangladesh dominated Zimbabwe once again in the third ODI and chased down a big target to whitewash the hosts in the series.

Skipper Tamim Iqbal won the toss and decided to put Zimbabwe in to bat first. The hosts put on their most impressive batting performance in the series and scored 298 runs.

A fine fifty for Regis Chakabva 👏



He has taken Zimbabwe’s score past 100!



📺 Watch #ZIMvBAN LIVE and FREE on https://t.co/CPDKNx77KV in select regions!

🗒️ https://t.co/mj97hcik4S

🗒️ https://t.co/mj97hcik4S pic.twitter.com/cl2VaOBHKT — ICC (@ICC) July 20, 2021

The move to open the batting with the in-form Regis Chakabva paid dividends for Zimbabwe and he was the top scorer in the innings. His knock of 84 runs off 91 balls included seven boundaries and a maximum.

Chakabva put on 36 runs for the first wicket with Marumani, 42 for the second wicket Taylor, and 71 for the third with Myers.

Sikander Raza scored an impressive half-century.

Zimbabwe were in a spot of bother when Chakabva was dismissed in the 35th over and the hosts were reduced to 172-5. Ryan Burl and Sikander Raza both scored half-centuries and added 112 runs for the sixth wicket while they guided Zimbabwe to a respectable total.

Burl, played an aggressive knock of 59 from 43 balls which included four boundaries and the same number of maximums. Raza, on the other hand, scored a fluent knock of 57 from 54 balls.

Ryan Burl brings up his ODI fifty in 38 balls.



He has already hit three big sixes 🤩



📺 Watch #ZIMvBAN LIVE and FREE on https://t.co/CPDKNx77KV in select regions!

🗒️ https://t.co/mj97hcik4S

🗒️ https://t.co/mj97hcik4S pic.twitter.com/TgAtypAZud — ICC (@ICC) July 20, 2021

Mustafizur Rahman was the most successful Bangladeshi bowler, picking up three wickets for 57 runs in 9.3 overs.

Bangladesh chased the target with12 balls to spare

Nurul Hasan

A chase of 299 was going to be a challenging one for the visitors and they needed their skipper to set the pace in the chase. Tamim Iqbal played a brilliant captain's knock and smashed 112 runs off 97 balls, which included eight boundaries and three sixes.

14th ODI century for Tamim Iqbal, also his fourth against Zimbabwe.



What a knock 🌟



📺 Watch #ZIMvBAN LIVE and FREE on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v in select regions!

🗒️ https://t.co/mj97hczVts

🗒️ https://t.co/mj97hczVts pic.twitter.com/ozYlcVqmyC — ICC (@ICC) July 20, 2021

He put up 88 runs for the opening wicket with Liton Das and formed a partnership of 59 runs with Shakib Al Hasan. By the time he was dismissed in the 35th over, Bangladesh had already scored 204 runs.

Nurul Hasan played a mature unbeaten innings of 45 off 39 balls. Meanwhile, Afif Hossain played a cameo, smashing an unbeaten 26 off 17 balls to guide Bangladesh to a 5-wicket win.

Bangladesh gain another 10 points in the ICC Men’s @cricketworldcup Super League, powered by @MRFWorldwide



They defeat Zimbabwe by five wickets and sweep the ODI series 3-0.



🗒️ https://t.co/mj97hcik4S

The hosts, despite putting up a decent total on the board, failed to contain Bangladesh's batsmen and suffered another defeat in the ODI series.

Bangladesh kept their winning streak on the tour going, winning the solitary Test and the ODI series by a margin of 3-0. The teams will now battle it out in a 3-match T20I series, which starts on 22 July.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar