Tamim Iqbal rules himself out of 2021 T20 World Cup 

Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal has said that he will not participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE. The opener has not been part of the Bangladesh T20 team since the tour of Zimbabwe. He also missed the home series against Australia due to a knee injury.

While he was expected to recover in time for the show-piece event, the left-hander has confirmed that he won't be part of the squad that will travel to the Middle East.

Tamim Iqbal said it would be unfair of him to claim one of the opening spots, as the Bangladesh openers have been doing well in his absence. The team mostly played the opening pair of Mohammad Naim and Soumya Sarkar in their recent 4-1 series win against Australia.

Congratulations to the whole team for the historic 4-1 series win against Australia.

Photo : @dailycricketbd pic.twitter.com/WQuqCojNVC — Tamim Iqbal Khan (@TamimOfficial28) August 9, 2021

Speaking to Naifu Kabir, a Bangladeshi journalist, Tamim Iqbal said:

“I’m not retiring. I just won’t be available for this WC. And it’s fair cause the young openers have been playing for the last 15/16 T20Is. I cannot just come in & take their place. It’d be unfair. And I believe they have more to offer than me,”

I’ll be available for other bilateral T20I series in the future: Tamim Iqbal

The 32-year-old added that he will be available for selection for upcoming assignments following the culmination of the T20 World Cup. Tamim Iqbal added:

“To the media, please no phone calls, no WhatsApp messages. I have taken my decision, & I’ll stick to it. I always do what I feel is right, & this is what I’ve felt this time. I’ll be available for other bilateral T20 series in the future. So see you all soon” Tamim Iqbal concluded.

Snaps of Bangladesh team's final practice session ahead of the 5-match T20I series against @BLACKCAPS starting from tomorrow (September 1).#BANvNZ pic.twitter.com/N6HyTAkfTB — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) August 31, 2021

Bangladesh are set to host New Zealand in a five-match T20 series as part of their preparation for the T20 World Cup. They were also scheduled to host England for a short series as well, but that has now been rescheduled to March 2023.

The Mahmudullah-led team have been drawn in Group B of the qualification phase alongside Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman. They will start their campaign against Scotland on October 17 as they look to qualify for the Super 12 stage.

Edited by Bhargav