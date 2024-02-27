Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande create history in Ranji Trophy 2024; become second No.10-11 to hit centuries in first-class cricket

The Mumbai duo of Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande created history on Day 5 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 quarterfinals against Baroda on Tuesday, February 27, becoming the first No. 10-11 pair in the domestic tournament to score hundreds.

Even in the overall history of first-class cricket, this is only the second instance of the last two batters in a line-up scoring hundreds. Chandu Sarwate and Shute Banerje scored tons at No. 10 and No. 11 for India against Surrey at The Oval in 1946.

Mumbai resumed their second innings on Day 5 in Quarterfinal 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai at 379/9, with Deshpande batting on 23 and Kotian on 32. The last-wicket pair went on to feature in a stand of 232 runs.

The brilliant partnership came to an end when Deshpande was caught by Lukman Meriwala off Ninad Rathva for 123 off 129 balls, a knock featuring 10 fours and eight sixes. On the other hand, Kotian remained unbeaten on 120 off 129 deliveries, an innings decked with 10 fours and four sixes.

Kotian and Deshpande's 232-run stand is now the second-highest 10th wicket partnership in Ranji Trophy history. The Mumbai pair fell one run short of equalling the 233-run record held by Ajay Sharma and Maninder Singh.

Sharma and Singh achieved the feat for Delhi against Mumbai back in the 1991-92 Ranji season in the semifinal match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Sharma scored 259*, while Singh compiled 78 as Delhi won the game by virtue of the first-innings lead,

While Kotian reached his hundred in 115 deliveries on Tuesday with a single off Bharghav Bhatt, Deshpande reached his century off 112 balls, thus becoming the first No. 11 from Mumbai to score a hundred.

The Kotian-Deshpande stand marks the third instance of an Indian pair featuring in a 200-run partnership for the last wicket. Sarwate and Banerjee top the list, with their 249-run stand for India against Surrey at The Oval.

Baroda set a target of 606 after Kotian-Deshpande heroics

Following the 232-run last wicket stand between Kotian and Deshpande, Mumbai set Baroda an improbable target of 606. Mumbai, who lost their ninth wicket at 337 in their second innings, ended up posting 569.

With the quarterfinal match headed for a draw, Mumbai are set to reach the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy 2024. Vidarbha, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh have already sealed their spots in the last four of the tournament.

