Tanzim Hasan apologizes to BCB over offensive Facebook posts, says he is not a misogynist

Bangladesh pace bowler Tanzim Hasan has apologized to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) over some offensive Facebook posts from the past that recently went viral on social media. According to BCB, the cricketer has taken full responsibility of his controversial posts, but stated that he is not a misogynist.

Tanzim found himself at the center of a major controversy after a number of his offensive social media posts on women from the past went viral following his impressive ODI debut in the Asia Cup against India on September 15.

In one of the posts, he wrote in Bangla that, "A working woman will not allow her husband or children to have their way with her; she loses her charm, destroys her family.” In another post, he claimed, "If you marry a girl who mingles freely in the university, you can't get your child a demure mother."

In a press conference on Tuesday, September 19, BCB cricket operations chair Jalal Yunus said that the matter has been discussed with Tanzim, who has apologized for the posts. He said:

"The cricket operations committee spoke to Tanzim Sakib on behalf of the Bangladesh Cricket Board. The media committee also got in touch with him. We informed Tanzim about the discussions surrounding his Facebook posts. He said that he didn't write those posts to hurt anyone. He wrote it for himself, not targeting anyone. If those posts have hurt anyone's feelings, he said he was sorry.

"He said that the posts he has made about women, he takes full responsibility. He said that he is not a misogynist. We have warned him that if he posts something on Facebook in the future, the BCB will monitor him,” Yunus added.

After the posts, which have since been deleted, became viral, women's right activists and writers hit out at the young Bangladesh cricketer.

“If there's a problem, we will provide support” - Yunus on Tanzim Hasan

During the press conference, Yunus added that Tanzim’s family is also concerned about the cricketer. He said that while the bowler will be monitored closely, he will also be provided support if needed.

"We are keeping an eye on this area [his mindset]. We will monitor him. His family is concerned too. They didn't expect such a situation. They are also sorry. We have given him a warning because he is a young player, and a World Cup is ahead. If he does something like this again, we will take action against him. If there's a [psychological] problem, we will provide support," Yunus said.

Tanzim claimed 2/32 in 7.5 overs in the Asia Cup Super 4 match against India, which Bangladesh won by six runs.