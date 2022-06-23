"Taught us how to fight back when people write you off!" - Fans celebrate 15 glittering years of Rohit Sharma's international career

15 years ago, a youngster by the name of Rohit Sharma made his international debut for India on this day in an ODI against Ireland. Having shown a lot of promise in domestic cricket, big things were destined for the youngster.

Although success didn't come easily for Rohit initially, he has shown the will to work hard and has eventually justified his talent with consistency.

The 35-year-old was always looked at as someone who had a lot of potential. But then he transformed himself into a run-machine and became one of the greatest India has ever produced.

Fans on Twitter hailed Rohit Sharma for his contribution to international cricket over the last 15 years and are hopeful that the Indian captain will keep going strong for many more years to come. Here are some of the reactions:

Purple peril💜IK32 @PurplePeril3

This person have just totally changed the Indian cricket with his excellence🤯

He is a Rare* personality and Optimistic* that's why he is called as RO @ImRo45

BCCI @BCCI years in international cricket & going strong.



Way to go,



Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Rohit Sharma arrived in international cricket on this day 15 years ago. One of the best talent in world cricket, he's been unbelievably good in white ball cricket over the past decade and now finding his feet in Test cricket too - The Hitman! Rohit Sharma arrived in international cricket on this day 15 years ago. One of the best talent in world cricket, he's been unbelievably good in white ball cricket over the past decade and now finding his feet in Test cricket too - The Hitman! https://t.co/kpP9NN8nsY

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns 15 years of Rohit Sharma in International cricket, came from the legacy of Mumbai cricket, become one of the greats in white ball cricket, captain of all formats for India, made big impact in Tests as an opener, inspired youngsters with his elegance - A legend. #15YearsOfROHITism 15 years of Rohit Sharma in International cricket, came from the legacy of Mumbai cricket, become one of the greats in white ball cricket, captain of all formats for India, made big impact in Tests as an opener, inspired youngsters with his elegance - A legend. #15YearsOfROHITism https://t.co/QbzewwFrW5

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns The best moments of Rohit Sharma the batsman in his 15-year-old International career so far - 5 hundreds in the 2019 ODI World Cup.

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns 3 double hundreds, 5 100s at the biggest stage of the the world. 4 T20I hundreds, part of the all time world cup XI. 6 IPL Trophies as player. One of the greatest cricketers to play the game. May you play forever. @ImRo45 3 double hundreds, 5 100s at the biggest stage of the the world. 4 T20I hundreds, part of the all time world cup XI. 6 IPL Trophies as player. One of the greatest cricketers to play the game. May you play forever. @ImRo45 👑 🐐 https://t.co/s71zv6d1cW

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh On this day in 2007 - Rohit Sharma made his debut in international cricket. Now today he is the captain of India in all three formats and one of the greatest batsman for India. And he has inspired this modern generation with his elegance, his class. Absolute Legend of the game. On this day in 2007 - Rohit Sharma made his debut in international cricket. Now today he is the captain of India in all three formats and one of the greatest batsman for India. And he has inspired this modern generation with his elegance, his class. Absolute Legend of the game. https://t.co/KZtfyqlAPu

AAYUSHHH 🇮🇳 @bebaslachara_ @ImRo45 @mipaltan

crickaddict45 @crickaddict45 This comment from yuvi is giving me some optimism about @ImRo45 This comment from yuvi is giving me some optimism about @ImRo45 https://t.co/bjrw63kY9V

Arnav @imarnav_904



Rohit Sharma transformed himself after being ignored for 2011 World Cup

The 2007 T20 World Cup was where Rohit Sharma initially made his name, playing impactful knocks first against South Africa and then in the final against Pakistan. He was someone who used to come down the order and play these handy cameos.

Rohit quickly became an important part of the Deccan Chargers in the IPL and also won the Emerging Player of the Tournament award in 2009.

India then failed miserably in the 2010 T20 World Cup. But his half-century against Australia showed that he was not someone who would be bullied by short-pitched bowling.

Rohit Sharma scored his maiden ODI hundred against Zimbabwe that year and it looked like he would make it to the 2011 World Cup squad. However, his form dipped and he was shattered to miss out on a golden opportunity.

Sharma was in and out of the side until the 2013 Champions Trophy, where MS Dhoni asked him to open the innings and he hasn't looked back ever since. His five centuries in the 2019 World Cup and three ODI double hundreds are a statement that he is one of the best openers India has ever produced.

That same year, Rohit also started opening India's innings in Test cricket and that's when he became a regular across formats for the team. From not being picked for the 2018 England Test tour to being India's captain on the same tour four years later, Rohit has indeed come a long way.

