Team India all-rounder explains cricketing lingo in Gujarati in fun video [Watch]

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently appeared in a fun video to promote the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. In the video, he shared some interesting words from his mother tongue, Gujarati, with RJ Princy Parikh.

They started with a pizza base first, stating how Gujaratis call it 'Pizza No Rotlo', and similarly the word 'Kaan Na Bhungada' for earphones. For charger, Hardik pointed out that Gujaratis use 'Datto' word, while for son and daughter, they call 'Baba and Baby'.

The duo then spoke about cricketing terms and Hardik Pandya mentioned how cricket is called 'ball bat' in Gujarati. For a ball, the word in his mother tongue was 'Dado', while for taking wickets back-to-back it is called 'Ghaa e Ghaa'. Similarly, for a six, it is 'Chhutto Ghaa'. You can watch the funny reel here:

The video has received millions of views on Instagram already. Over 800,000 users have liked the clip.

In the final part of the reel, Hardik mentioned how it is not clean bowled in Gujarati, but it is 'Pandya e uddavya Dandya' when he rattles a batter's stumps. When the RJ mentioned the term 'Boys Played Well', Hardik responded by saying 'Boyso Saaru Ramya'.

RJ Princy Parikh discloses what Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya's nickname is in Gujarati

Lastly, Hardik and RJ Princy Parikh spoke about how nicknames are formed in the Gujarati language. First, Princy mentioned how it is not Hardik but it is 'Hardikiyo', and Hardik quickly chimed in by saying it is not Princy but it is 'Princudii.'

Hardik is one of the faces of ICC's Champions Trophy promotional campaigns. A few days back, the star Indian all-rounder also featured in a light-hearted commercial with Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Nabi to promote the event. The tournament will start on February 19 in Pakistan.

