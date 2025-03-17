Team India all-rounder inaugurates new house in traditional attire ahead of IPL 2025 [In Pictures]

Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar hosted a housewarming ceremony ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season. The 25-year-old inaugurated his new house in traditional attire with his family.

Sundar shared a post on his official Instagram account to give fans a glimpse of the ceremony. The talented cricketer was seen posing for pictures alongside his sister and mother at his new residence.

He captioned the post:

"Blessings✨"

On the cricketing front, Sundar was part of India's 2025 Champions Trophy-winning squad. However, he didn't feature in a single match at the ICC event, and will now be seen in action during the upcoming IPL 2025.

Washington Sundar is set to ply trade for a new team in IPL 2025

Washington Sundar's three-year stint with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) ended after he was released by the franchise prior to the IPL 2025 mega-auction. He was roped in by the Gujarat Titans (GT) for ₹3.40 crore at the event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

He joined the GT camp on Monday, March 17. Sharing the news of Sundar's arrival, the team posted on X:

"Ensuring it's a g̶o̶o̶d̶ 𝑺𝒖𝒏𝒅𝒂𝒓 Monday morning for us! Welcome home, Washi!"

Sundar has played 60 IPL matches so far and has picked up 37 wickets at an economy rate of 7.54. With the bat, he has amassed 378 runs at a strike rate of 116.31. He got just two games in the previous season and finished with a solitary wicket.

Shubman Gill will continue leading GT in the forthcoming season. The side will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their opening match of the season. The game will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 25.

Gujarat retained Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Apart from Sundar, the other notable names they picked at the auction are Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rababa and Prasidh Krishna.

