Team India all-rounder to play Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match for Saurashtra against Delhi

Veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will make his return to domestic cricket, representing Saurashtra in their upcoming 2024-25 Ranji Trophy clash against Delhi, starting Thursday, January 23.

The 36-year-old last featured in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), playing three matches in which he scored 135 runs across five innings and took four wickets. Notably, the visitors endured a disappointing series, losing 3-1 and failing to retain the BGT for the first time in 10 years.

On Sunday, January 19, Jadeja joined the Saurashtra squad to begin preparations for their upcoming Ranji Trophy clash. Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) secretary Himanshu Shah also confirmed his availability, stating [as quoted by Cricbuzz].:

Trending

“Ravindra Jadeja will play the next Ranji game.”

Jadeja’s last Ranji appearance was in January 2023, when he captained Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu in Chennai. That match served as a fitness test for him as he made his comeback from a knee injury ahead of the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Meanwhile, Saurashtra are struggling in their campaign, having won just one of five matches and currently sitting sixth in the Group D points table with 11 points. Their upcoming rivals, Delhi, are in fourth place with 14 points

Ravindra Jadeja has been selected for the 2025 Champions Trophy

There were questions surrounding Ravindra Jadeja's inclusion in the 2025 Champions Trophy squad, especially after he was rested for the ODI series against Sri Lanka in 2024. However, the veteran Indian all-rounder has made the cut and will feature in the prestigious event.

Jadeja has played 197 ODIs for India, scoring 2,756 runs at an average of 32.42, including 13 fifties. Additionally, the left-arm spinner has taken 220 wickets, with two five-wicket hauls to his name.

Here’s India’s 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news