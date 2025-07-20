Team India all-rounder ruled out of ENG vs IND 2025 series due to injury - Reports

Team India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar trophy due to an injury. The 22-year-old was part of the playing XI across the last two Tests, replacing Shardul Thakur as the pace bowling all-rounder.

According to a report by the Times of India, Nitish Kumar Reddy travelled with the rest of the squad to Manchester, but did not partake in the optional training session, conducted behind closed doors. His absence is expected to be extended till the remainder of the series due to the latest injury blow.

"It is understood that the all-rounder travelled with the team to Manchester but didn't take any part in optional training session at Old Trafford," the Times of India report read.

Nitish Kumar Reddy had last sustained an injury ahead of the tour of Zimbabwe in 2024, where fellow all-rounder Shivam Dube replaced him at the last minute. He eventually went on to make his T20I debut during the home series against Bangladesh, a couple of months later.

The Men in Blue are battling a major injury crisis ahead of the business end of the series in England. Pacers Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep are both out of contention for the fourth Test in Manchester, as the team management have named Anshul Kamboj as a replacement.

Nitish Kumar Reddy scored 45 runs and picked three wickets in the two Tests for India against England

Coming into the squad after not being considered for the series opener at Headingley, Leeds, Nitish Kumar Reddy had a forgettable first outing in England. He scored only two runs across both innings in the second Test at Headingley, Leeds, and was wicketless off his six overs.

In the third Test at Lord's, the all-rounder made a massive impact with his double strike on Day 1 to dismiss both Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley. He scored a handy 30 in the first innings, and a gritty 13 in the run chase, before being dismissed on the stroke of Lunch on Day 5.

