Team India batter on strict diet plan, loses 10 kg ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Test series: Reports

Team India's middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan has been concentrating on his fitness ahead of the upcoming England tour, where they will play five Tests. According to a report by India Today, the right-hander is on a strict diet of boiled chicken and vegetables, and has managed to lose 10 kg.

Having made his long-awaited Test debut in 2024 during the home series against England, Sarfaraz hasn't quite made the most of his chances. Although he struck 150 against New Zealand in the Bengaluru Test last year, the highest score in his next five innings was 11.

So far in six Tests, the 27-year-old averages 37.10 with 371 runs, alongside one century and three fifties. The youngster also didn't play a Test during the subsequent tour of Australia.

Sarfaraz has also been picked in the India A squad for two first-class matches against England Lions and an intra-squad fixture with India's senior team. The Mumbai cricketer will hope to keep his spot in the Test side through some good performances.

Team India targeting first series win in England since 2007

Team India are aiming for their first series win on English soil since 2007, when they accomplished the same under Rahul Dravid's captaincy. The 2021 series saw the Asian giants take a 2-1 lead after four Tests. However, England levelled the series by winning the rescheduled Test the following year at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retiring from the format, the visitors will have a largely inexperienced batting unit in England this year. The decorated batting pair played 190 Tests between them and accumulated over 13000 runs. The BCCI are also tasked with appointing Rohit Sharma's successor, with Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah emerging as contenders.

The Test series against England begins on June 20 at Headingley in Leeds.

