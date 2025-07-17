Team India coach issues statement on Jasprit Bumrah's availability for ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has said that Team India are 'leaning' towards playing pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for their must-win fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. India are trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, after facing defeats at Headingley and Lord's.

Ad

Ten Doeschate acknowledged the fact that Bumrah will be available for just one of the two remaining Tests of the series. The star seamer is likely to play just three Tests on the tour as part of his workload management.

While he suggested that India would want their premier bowler to play in the crucial encounter, he remarked that the team management will make a decision about his availability in the coming days.

Ad

Trending

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the fourth Test, ten Doeschate said

"We will make that call in Manchester. We know we have got him for one of the last two Tests. It's pretty obvious that the series is on the line in Manchester, so there will be a leaning towards playing him, but again, we will look at all the factors, (like) how many days of cricket are we going to get up there, what do we feel is our best chance of winning that game, and then how that fits in together with Oval and looking at the last two games as holistically as part of the series."

Ad

Bumrah picked up a five-wicket haul in England's first innings of the Test series opener at Headingley. The 31-year-old was rested for the subsequent fixture at Edgbaston.

He returned to the playing XI at Lord's, where he got his name on the prestigious Honours Board with a five-fer in England's first innings. The ace fast bowler is the second-highest wicket-taker of the series, bagging 12 wickets from four innings at an average of 21.

Ad

"How we use him is the best way for the team" - Ryan ten Doeschate on Jasprit Bumrah's short spells in ENG vs ING 2025 series

During the press conference, Ryan ten Doeschate was asked about England captain Ben Stokes' marathon spells on Day 5 of the Lord's Test. A journalist requested him to compare it wth Jasprit Bumrah's workload management.

Ad

Ten Doeschate lauded Stokes for his valiant effort. He, however, emphasized that Bumrah preferred to bowl shorter spells and that was the ideal way to use him in red-ball cricket.

It is worth noting that Stokes bowled a 9.2-over spell in the morning session of Day 5. He delivered a total of 24 overs in the innings and finished with three wickets.

The cricketer-turned-coach said:

"That was super impressive for Ben to come out in the last and bowl the amount of overs he did and with the intensity. Obviosuly, he bats and fields as well. We are not trying to compare our bowlers to individuals from other teams. We have our own strengths, and we know what Jasprit does in shorter spells, which he prefers bowling in.

Ad

"Some bowlers are like that, you get the best out of them in the seventh, eighth or ninth over, but not everyone has to be the same as that. In consultation with Jasprit, how we use him is the best way for the team," he added.

The action now moves to Manchester, where England and India will lock horns at Old Trafford. The fourth Test is set to be played from July 23 to 27.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news