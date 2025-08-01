Team India and England players pay heartwarming tribute to Graham Thorpe on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

Team India and England players paid a heartwarming tribute to late English cricketer Graham Thorpe on Day 2 of the fifth Test at the Kia Oval Ground in London. Both teams' cricketers clapped for one minute along with the fans at the venue as England cricket's official social media handle posted a video on Friday.Thorpe was part of the national team's backroom staff until the 2021-22 Ashes series held in Australia. He tragically took his own life in August 2024 after suffering from anxiety and depression, leaving the cricketing fraternity shocked. As a result, Day 2 of the ongoing Test at The Oval is being celebrated as 'Day for Thorpey'. England players and fans were notably spotted wearing white headbands with 'GT' written on them.Watch the video below of India and English players clapping for a minute:Thorpe played for the national team in 100 Tests and 82 ODIs from 1993 to 2005. The Kia Oval was also his home ground as he plied for Surrey in the domestic circuit from 1993 to 2005.England into the lead against India in the fifth TestHarry Brook will need to give a considerable lead for England. (Credits: Getty)As far as the state of play on Day 2 at The Oval goes, the home side are into the lead after bowling India out for 224 earlier in the day. However, the Englishmen have also lost eight wickets in the pursuit. A few overs after the tea, rain intervened, forcing the players to walk off.Team India, who had been put into bat on Day 1 after Shubman Gill lost yet another toss, resumed their innings at 204/6. However, they managed to add only 20 more runs to their total as Gus Atkinson's fifer ensured India were restricted to 224. Karun Nair, who had been recalled to the side, justified his selection with a fighting half-century.At the time of writing this, play had resumed after a considerable break due to showers, and the hosts were 243/8, with Harry Brook completing his half-century.